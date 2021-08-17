NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computer-aided design market size is expected to grow by USD 3.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The growing availability of subscription-based CAD software is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the increasing availability of open-source and free versions of CAD software will challenge growth opportunities for market vendors.
Global Computer-Aided Design Market: End-user
By end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand for computer-aided design solutions from the automotive industry. The growth of the global automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Global Computer-Aided Design Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the market observed maximum growth in APAC in 2020. 41% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of end-user industries will be crucial in driving the computer-aided design market in APAC.
Companies Covered
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hexagon AB
- IMSI Design LLC
- PTC Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Trimble Inc.
Computer-Aided Design Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in computer-aided design market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the computer-aided design market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the computer-aided design market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer-aided design market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- AEC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hexagon AB
- IMSI Design LLC
- PTC Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Trimble Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
