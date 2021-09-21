Research and Markets Logo

The "Global Connected Living Room Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An increase in demand for connected living room in developed and developing countries is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global connected living room market. Furthermore, a rise in consumer inclination towards integration of advanced interactive features into home infotainment devices will have the positive impact on market growth.

An increase in the adoption of advanced software technology, wide use of network integration and content streaming will fuel the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for advanced electronic devices like home theatre, digital video recorder, and set top boxes will propel the market growth.

On the flip side, a rise in compatibility issues as well as increasing deployment costs are restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global connected living room market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding new products will affect the market growth.

The Global Connected Living Room Market is segmented into device such as Tablets, Smartphones, Smart Speakers, PC/Laptop, Gaming Consoles, and Smart TVs. Further, market is segmented into application such as Audio Streaming, Video Streaming, and Others.

The Global Connected Living Room Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Benq Corporation, Echostar Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Pace PLC, Nintendo Co., Ltd, Motorola Mobility Holdings. Inc.,and LG Electronics.

The report looks at the Global Connected Living Room market as follows:

By Device

  • Tablets
  • Smartphones
  • Smart Speakers
  • PC/Laptop
  • Gaming Consoles
  • Smart TVs

By Application

  • Audio Streaming
  • Video Streaming
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Connected Living Room Market Outlook

5 Global Connected Living Room Market, By Device

6 Global Connected Living Room Market, By Application

7 Global Connected Living Room Market, By Region

8 North America Connected Living Room Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

9 Europe Connected Living Room Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

10 Asia Pacific Connected Living Room Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

11 Latin America Connected Living Room Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

12 Middle East Connected Living Room Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

13 Competitive Analysis

14 Company Profiles

  • Benq Corporation
  • EchoStar Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Pace PLC
  • Nintendo Co. Ltd
  • Motorola Mobility Holdings. Inc.
  • LG Electronics

