The Global Connected Motorcycle market is expected to reach $551.95 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 46.3% from 2018 to 2026. Connected motorcycle is a recent innovation introduced in motorcycles to offer smart and intelligent two-wheeler mobility. Connected motorcycles are installed with IoT devices enabling continuous internet availability in motorcycles and data sharing. Connected motorcycles will permit the rider to monitor four major areas of the bike: ride data sharing, charging, bike status & alerts, and system upgrades & updates.
Rising focus on superior performance and real-time diagnostics and consumer shift to premium motorcycles are propelling the market growth. Though, absence of connected standards and uniform platform and lack of IoT infrastructure is hampering the market growth.
Based on network type, the cellular vehicle to everything (V2X) communication segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it helps boost connectivity between vehicles and roadside infrastructure and provides direct device-to-device communication and supports operation in regions with poor network connectivity even in higher vehicle speeds.
The key vendors mentioned are Aeris, Autotalks LTD, BMW Group, Continental AG, DXC Technology, Embien Technologies, Facomsa, Iav, Kawasaki, Kpit, Panasonic Corporation, Piaggio Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Starcom Systems LTD, TE Connectivity, Triumph Motorcycles, Vodafone and Zero Motorcycles.
