Change in Importance of Top 12 Construction Markets Between 2020 and 2030 (Constant prices and exchange rates): China is forecast to remain the largest construction market globally, but to decline in importance from 32.0% of the global total in 2020 to 29.2% in 2030. India is forecast to overtake Japan to become the third largest market and Indonesia is forecast to become the sixth largest. Source: Global Construction Perspectives