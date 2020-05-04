NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Container Monitoring market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 31.8%. Solution, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 28.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$555.4 Million by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$40.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$59.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$41.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$217.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AppDynamics, Inc.
- BMC Software, Inc.
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Datadog, Inc.
- Dynatrace LLC
- SignalFx, Inc.
- Splunk, Inc.
- Sysdig, Inc.
- Wavefront
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Container Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sharper Enterprise Focus on Digital Transformation Initiatives
Spur Container Deployments, Driving Market Growth
Global Spending (In US$ Trillion) on Digital Transformation
Technologies for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2024
Vital Role of Container Monitoring in Growing Application
Container Market
Global Application Containers Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises
Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Proliferation of Microservices Architecture to Influence Market
Prospects
Increasing Penetration of Microservices Architecture Leveraging
Lightweight Container Deployment to Benefit Market Growth:
Global Cloud Microservices Market (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Performance Benefits of Containers over Virtualization boost
Growth Prospects
An Overview of Comparison between Containers and VMs
Rise of DevOps Fuels Demand for Container Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Container Monitoring Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Container Monitoring Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Solution (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Solution (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: On-Premises (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Container Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Container Monitoring Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: United States Container Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Container Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 14: United States Container Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Container Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Container Monitoring Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 17: Container Monitoring Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 18: Canadian Container Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Container Monitoring: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Japanese Container Monitoring Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Container
Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese Container Monitoring Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese Container Monitoring Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Chinese Container Monitoring Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: Container Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 26: Container Monitoring Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Container Monitoring Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 27: European Container Monitoring Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: European Container Monitoring Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: European Container Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Container Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Container Monitoring Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 32: Container Monitoring Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
FRANCE
Table 33: Container Monitoring Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 34: French Container Monitoring Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: French Container Monitoring Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 36: French Container Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Container Monitoring Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Container Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: German Container Monitoring Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 40: German Container Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 41: Italian Container Monitoring Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Italian Container Monitoring Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Container Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 44: Container Monitoring Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: United Kingdom Market for Container Monitoring:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: United Kingdom Container Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Container Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 48: United Kingdom Container Monitoring Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Container Monitoring Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 50: Rest of Europe Container Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Rest of Europe Container Monitoring Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 52: Container Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 53: Container Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Container Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Container Monitoring Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Container Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 57: Rest of World Container Monitoring Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Container Monitoring Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 59: Container Monitoring Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 60: Rest of World Container Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APPDYNAMICS
BMC SOFTWARE
CA TECHNOLOGIES
DATADOG, INC.
DYNATRACE
SIGNALFX
SPLUNK
SYSDIG
WAVEFRONT
V. CURATED RESEARCH
