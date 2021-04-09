(PRNewsfoto/SAR)

(PRNewsfoto/SAR)

 By SAR

BETHESDA, Md., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global exposure of publicly traded companies to stock-drop securities class action (SCA) lawsuits that allege violations of the federal securities laws under Section 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, amounts to $37.8 billion in 1Q'21 – a decline of 78.7% relative to 4Q'20. 

Global exposure of publicly traded companies to Rule 10b-5 class action lawsuits declined by 78.7% relative to 4Q'20.

U.S. SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure of U.S. issuers amounts to $33.6 billion in 1Q'21, a material decline of 65.7% relative to 4Q'20. ADR SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure of non-U.S. issuers that trade via American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on U.S. exchanges amounts to $4.3 billion in 1Q'21, a material decline of 94.6% relative to 4Q'20.

According to the SAR Securities Class Action Rule 10b-5 Exposure Report – 1Q 2021, the U.S. SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure Rate of U.S. issuers declined to 0.08% in 1Q'21 from 0.25% in 4Q'20. The U.S. SCA Rule 10b-5 Litigation Rate declined by 3 basis points to 0.94% in 1Q'21.

In 1Q'21 the ADR SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure Rate of non-U.S. issuers fell to 0.01% from 0.27% in 4Q'20. The ADR SCA Rule 10b-5 Litigation Rate decreased by 15 basis points to 0.20%.

"Record-breaking U.S. equity markets combined with focused judicial scrutiny of securities class actions filed in federal courts led to a material decline in Rule 10b-5 exposure this past quarter," said Nessim Mezrahi, CEO of SAR.  

1Q 2021 Securities Class Action Landscape:

  • 34 U.S. issuers were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b-5. Based on allegations presented in the first-filed SCA complaint against each defendant corporation, U.S. SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure amounts to $33.6 billion. Quarterly frequency remained steady, and exposure declined materially by 65.7% relative to 4Q'20.



  • 11 U.S. large cap issuers were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b-5. The Large Cap SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure amounts to $22.8 billion, a material decline of 75.6% relative to 4Q'20. The Large Cap SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure Rate decreased by 19 basis points to 0.06%. The Large Cap SCA Rule 10b-5 Litigation Rate decreased to 1.06% from 1.96% in 4Q'20.



  • 4 U.S. mid cap issuers were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b-5. The Mid Cap SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure amounts to $2.4 billion, an increase of $228 million, or 10.6% relative to 4Q'20. The Mid Cap SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure Rate remained the same at 0.15%. The Mid Cap SCA Rule 10b-5 Litigation Rate decreased by 3 basis points to 0.62% in 1Q'21.



  • 19 U.S. small cap issuers were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b-5. The Small Cap SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure amounts to $8.4 billion, a material increase of $6 billion, or 245.7% relative to 4Q'20 and the highest exposure during the preceding four quarters. The Small Cap SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure Rate increased by 79 basis points to 1.15%, also the highest during the preceding four quarters. The Small Cap SCA Rule 10b-5 Litigation Rate increased to 0.97% from 0.64% in 4Q'20.



  • 4 Non-U.S. issuers that trade via ADRs in the U.S. public markets were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b-5. The ADR SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure decreased materially by $75 billion to $4.3 billion, or 94.6% relative to 4Q'20. The ADR SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure Rate amounts to 0.01%, a material decline of 26 basis points relative to 4Q'20. The ADR SCA Rule 10b-5 Litigation Rate declined to 0.20%, 15 basis points lower relative to 4Q'20.

Media Contact: Carolina M. Doherty, VP of Business Development, carolina@sarlit.com

For more information, please visit: www.sarlit.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-corporate-exposure-to-rule-10b-5-securities-class-actions-amounts-to-37-8-billion-in-1q-2021--301265582.html

SOURCE SAR

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.