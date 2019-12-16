DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Infrastructure Protection Technologies & Market - Focus on Europe - 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In upcoming years, the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market and industry are forecast to go through major technology shifts; it is expected to reach $106 billion in 2025.
New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Smart Fences, Big Data & Data Analysis, AI based people identification, Smart Checkpoints, Advanced Cybersecurity, Bi-Modal Biometrics and Nano Sensors will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.
This 1,123-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global CIP market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
The report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional, 5 revenue sources and 43 national markets, detailing 232 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets.
The market growth is driven by the following factors:
- Cybersecurity
- Infrastructure expansion projects by China and India
- Terror and crime threats
- New and maturing technologies, (e.g., High Sensitivity X-ray Detectors, Artificial Intelligence NPR Based Threat classification, Big Data & Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated (EDS & X-ray) Image Interpretation & Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and 3D Facial Biometrics.
- President Trump's national security agenda
- PRC President Xi's internal security policy
Questions answered in this report include:
- What is the CIP market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?
- What are the CIP submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the decision-makers?
- What drives the customers to purchase CIP solutions and services?
- What are the CIP customers looking for?
- What are the CIP technology & services trends?
- What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to CIP market penetration & growth?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uerwcy
