Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 CRO Market Size & Growth Projections" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall, 2020 was not a horrible year for CROs.

Yes, we predicted an overall downturn in the market and we are sticking by that based mainly on the hypothesis that the large CROs fared better than the smaller ones.

What do the financial numbers tell us?

They tell us proposals, RFPs, and contracting were strong in 2020, as witnessed by the impressive growth in backlog. The numbers also tell us that the larger CROs struggled a bit turning the backlog into revenue, which is highly understandable given how much of the healthcare system was under attack in 2020.

If first quarter 2021 numbers are any indication, it looks like the future is quite positive for the larger CROs as they work through record-level backlog levels.

The report provides quantitative analysis into the constant question, "What is the size of the CRO market?" The data within are segmented by phase, geography and service line in order to generate a full picture of the clinical development services market.

What You Will Learn:

  • Estimated R&D expenditures through 2025
  • Projected spending on development, Phase I-IV development, and outsourced Phase I-IV development through 2025, segmented by sponsor type:
    • Large pharma - large molecule
    • Large pharma - small molecule
    • Non-large pharma - large molecule
    • Non-large pharma - small molecule
    • Generic/Specialty
    • Government
    • Private
    • Association/Non-profit
    • Academic
  • Spending on CRO services segmented by:
    • Geography
    • Service-line
    • Phase I-IV

Major Topics:

  • Overall Market Size and Growth
  • 2021 Geographic Assessment
  • 2021 Service-line Assessment
  • 2021 Development Phase I-IV Assessment
  • 2020-2025 CRO Market Model
  • 2021 Public CRO Market Share

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overall Market Size and Growth

  • Top-Down Approach to Market Size
  • R&D Sources and Distribution
  • R&D Expenditures by Segment (2020-2025)
  • Model Adjustments - From R&D to CRO Market Size
  • Development Spending
  • Development as a Percent of R&D by Segment (2021)
  • Development Expenditures by Segment (2020-2025)
  • Phase I-IV Development Spending
  • Ph I-IV Development as a Percent of Development by Segment (2021)
  • Ph I-IV Development Expenditures by Segment (2020-2025)
  • Outsourced Phase I-IV Development Spending
  • Outsourced Ph I-IV Development as a Percent of Development by Segment (2020-2025)
  • Outsourced Ph I-IV Development Expenditures by Segment (2020-2025)
  • 2021 Full Model Analysis

2. 2021 Geographic Assessment

  • 2021 Geographic Distribution (%) of the CRO Market Size
  • 2021 Geographic Distribution ($B) of the CRO Market Size

3. 2021 Service-Line Assessment

  • 2021 Service-Line Distribution (%) of the CRO Market Size
  • 2021 Service-Line Distribution ($B) of the CRO Market Size

4. 2021 Development Phase I-IV Assessment

  • 2021 Development Phase Distribution (%) of the CRO Market Size
  • 2021 Development Phase Distribution ($B) of the CRO Market Size

5. 2020-2025 CRO Market Model

6. 2018 Public CRO Market Share

  • 2018 Public CRO Market Shares

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgugic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cro-market-report-2021-2021-geographic-assessment-2021-service-line-assessment-2021-development-phase-i-iv-assessment-2020-2025-cro-market-model--2021-public-cro-market-share-301326038.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.