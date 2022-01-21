PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global digital assets exchange PayBito announces an additional listing of 23 new digital tokens in its global crypto exchange. The listing update features multiple cryptocurrency options that have started trending globally.
The US-based crypto exchange operates all across the world, attracting crypto enthusiasts and traders with low transaction processing charges. The exchange also features cutting-edge tech innovations, providing users a unique experience with easy-to-access parameters and an intuitive trading platform.
PayBito chief and blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, "Rising crypto popularity has helped in elevating the status of cryptocurrencies as valid trading options on the global platform. PayBito filters through countless new applications each year, selecting only the select few that surpass our stringent standards for protecting our customer's investment."
The new listing options include Polygon(MATIC), Solana(SOL), Chiliz(CHZ), and Carrera(CAR). Popular meme-based cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin(DOGE) and Shiba Inu(SHIB) were also added to this list. The new listing also featured AAVE, GRT, YFI, WBTC, BTG, USDC, UNI, TUSD, BUSD, SNX, ZEC, MKR, DAI, FTT, COMP, XLM, and PAX.
PayBito is quickly reaching its goal of becoming the top US Crypto exchange. The trading platform features integrated exchange architecture for digital assets and forex as well as crypto-collateralized lending options. PayBito also hosts IEOs in its exchange with secure infrastructure, along with providing white label exchange solutions for crypto, real estate, and gaming.
"Cryptocurrencies are grabbing the center stage as a potent financial instrument and a tradeable asset; steadily transforming the entire global financial system. It has been a great investment option as well, as is evident from the rising number of crypto tokens and exchanges," concludes Chowdhury.
PayBito's crypto exchange presents the most advanced technical features with a superior support system guaranteeing an unmatched trading experience. The listing of new digital tokens coins will increase trade, helping the forward-looking company solidify its growth.
