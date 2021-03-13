PALO ALTO, Calif., March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global crypto exchange and trading platform PayBito beholds a rapid boom in their broker registration. There are more than 100 broker registrations to date, which leads to an increase in the demand for PayBito's brokerage program. Aiming to help increase transaction volume and gain more users, PayBito's brokerage application offers a state-of-the-art market depth and liquidity.
Owing to developing businesses and getting high commissions quickly, PayBito's brokerage application ensures uninterrupted connectivity among exchanges. It runs on the FIX protocol 4.4, thereby allowing brokerage organizations to get market insights, hence facilitating their traders and clients to interact with PayBito to start trading activities.
Speaking about the boom in broker registrations, Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director of PayBito, commented, "The increase in broker registrations leads PayBito to bring forth advanced and innovative features to its brokerage application. Aiming to additionally blur the lines within asset classes, PayBito's brokerage application allows users to seamlessly trade with crypto, thereby empowering brokers to directly access the trading benefits for their customers."
As far as the benefits are concerned, PayBito's brokerage application ensures uninterrupted connectivity and minimal latency, thereby assuring improved security of trader information. Other than that, PayBito provides institutions with FIX-compliant broker applications, crypto banking services, and industry-leading custody solutions. One can easily become a member now!
PayBito's name is also pronounced when it comes to successful tie-ups with numerous organizations, owing to their agile and scalable products and services. Lately, PayBito divulged its objectives of partnerships with international leaders in the property sector. Other than that, PayBito, recently, has declared that its trading platform has been witnessing an increase in record signups. Overall, looking forward to accelerating mass adoption, PayBito aims to extend seamless crypto trade and easy integration for users worldwide.
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
