PALO ALTO, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The international cryptocurrency exchange PayBito will be bringing in major changes in its existing architecture, improving its UI/UX for an unmatched trading experience for crypto enthusiasts and investors. The proposed overhaul will feature state-of-the-art utilities in a comprehensive format, ensuring seamless trading.
The rise in crypto popularity is evident from its increasing global awareness and adoption. Several nations have already legalized digital assets with some taking the next step in rendering them legal tender status. The world market capitalization for cryptocurrencies surpasses USD 1.7 trillion, with daily transaction volumes of USD 94 billion.
In regards to the recent UI/UX upgrades, the noted blockchain pioneer and PayBito Chief Raj Chowdhury stated, "The decision of UI/UX upgrades is reflective of PayBito's commitment to continuous progress. Client feedback is taken into account while designing a better and more comprehensive UI/UX."
The US-based PayBito has been in the forefront of crypto exchange innovation with integrated crypto-forex technology. Traders can make crypto investments in several ways- direct trading, over-the-counter, futures, options, and derivatives. The exchange comprises the best security features to protect client assets from external attacks- multi-signature, multi wallets, Firebase, SegWit, DDoS mitigation, 2FA, encryption, and more.
"Security and protection of client assets should always rank high in the list of crypto exchange priorities. The multiple security integrations in PayBito safeguard digital assets from external cybercriminals and hackers," mentioned Chowdhury.
PayBito also provides white-label crypto exchange solutions to institutional investors willing to venture and add crypto trading to their list of business ventures. Currently vying for the top spot among US crypto exchanges, PayBito offers several crypto-associated services including crypto collateralized lending, crypto custodial services, and gaming exchange technology. As of 2022, PayBito added 23 new alt tokens and is scheduled to add a minimum of 3 new DeFi products by Q1, 2022.
The PayBito team believes in cooperation instead of competition for sustaining consistent growth and development. Traders and enterprises can leverage the best growth opportunities for their businesses with cryptocurrencies.
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
