Global customer data platform market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The global customer data platform market is driven by the increasing need to enhance customer satisfaction, retention and engagement for improving the overall customer experience.
Additionally, growing need to determine, understand and track customer behavior is further expected to propel the market growth through 2025.Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the major players operating in the market on marketing and advertising activities along with launch of new products is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.
However, lack of awareness pertaining to the availability of such platform especially in the emerging countries can hamper the market growth over the next few years. Besides, the dearth of skilled professionals can further restrict the market growth.
The global customer data platform market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, type, application, vertical, company and region.Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.
The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.This can be accredited to the various benefits offered by cloud such as flexibility, scalability, 24/7 availability, reduced operational costs, large data storage space, auto-update feature, among others.
Based on type, the market can be categorized into access, engagement and analytics.The analytics segment is expected to dominate the market since it provides the option of automating consumer profiles depending upon customer lifecycle and loyalty towards the brand.
Based on application, the market can be fragmented into marketing data segmentation, predictive analytics, personalized recommendation, customer engagement and retention, security management and others. The personalized recommendation segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing need to increase customer retention and engagement.
Regionally, the customer data platform market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected dominate the overall customer data platform market owing to the increasing adoption of big data analytics solutions on account of the growing amount of data across various end user industries.
The major players operating in the customer data platform market Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Nice Systems Inc, Adobe Inc, Tealium Inc, Blueconic, Inc., Ascent360 Inc, Agilone LLC, Lytics Inc., ActionIQ Inc and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2021–2025
Objective of the Study:
• To analyze and estimate the market size of global customer data platform market from 2015 to 2018.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global customer data platform market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.
• To classify and forecast global customer data platform market based on component, deployment mode, type, application, vertical, company and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global customer data platform market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global customer data platform market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global customer data platform market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global customer data platform market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global customer data platform market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.
Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.
Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global customer data platform market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.
Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.
Key Target Audience:
• Customer data platform service provider companies
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to customer data platform
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, global customer data platform market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Customer Data Platform Market, By Component:
o Solution
o Service
• Global Customer Data Platform Market, By Deployment Mode:
o On-Premise
o Cloud
• Global Customer Data Platform Market, By Type:
o Access
o Engagement
o Analytics
• Global Customer Data Platform Market, By Application:
o Marketing Data Segmentation
o Predictive Analytics
o Personalized Recommendation
o Customer Engagement and Retention
o Security Management
o Others
• Global Customer Data Platform Market, By Vertical:
o BFSI
o Retail & E-Commerce
o Travel & Hospitality
o Automobile
o Others
• Global Customer Data Platform Market, By Region:
o North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
o Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
o Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
o Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
o South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global customer data platform market.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Company Information
• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
