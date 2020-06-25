Global Customer Data Platform Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Type, By Application, By Vertical, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

Global Customer Data Platform Market By Component (Solution v/s Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Type (Access, Engagement, Analytics), By Application (Marketing Data Segmentation, Predictive Analytics, Personalized Recommendation, Customer Engagement and Retention, Security Management, Others), By Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Automobile, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025