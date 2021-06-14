NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cut flower packaging market is poised to grow by USD 571.12 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the cut flower packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for modified atmospheric packaging, the growing cut flower market in Europe, and the rising requirements for customized packaging.
The cut flower packaging market analysis includes material segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising requirements for customized packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the cut flower packaging market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cut flower packaging market covers the following areas:
Cut Flower Packaging Market Sizing
Cut Flower Packaging Market Forecast
Cut Flower Packaging Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- A-ROO Co. LLC
- Broekhof Verpakkingen BV
- Decowraps
- DS Smith Plc
- Flopak Inc.
- Koen Pack BV
- Sirane Ltd.
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Temkin PPC
- UFlex Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
