DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Construction Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the period 2022-2027.

In 2021, the data center construction market witnessed 10+ new entrants and 50+ M&A and Joint Venture activities, along with a rapid expansion of US-based operators into the EMEA and APAC market.

GLOBAL DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

In data center cooling and rack solutions the chiller systems dominate the global data center market, capturing a share of around 30% in 2021. The free cooling chillers has gained increased market traction across regions in colder climatic conditions.

By 2027, Over 50% of the prefabricated modular deployments will be complete, which will attract more investment in the data center construction market.

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

The US & China dominate the global data center construction market, contributing a combined share of around 50% in 2021. These countries will continue to dominate with skyrocketing construction of data center campuses, and migration of data centers to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

  • Growing Renewable Energy Adoptions
  • 5G Deployments to Grow Edge Data Centers
  • Impact of AI Adoption on Data Center Infrastructure
  • Increase in Use of Innovative Data Center Technologies

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Support Infrastructure Vendors

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Eaton
  • Legrand
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning
  • Alfa Laval
  • Asetek
  • Assa Abloy
  • Carrier
  • Condair
  • Daikin Applied
  • Data Aire
  • Delta Electronics
  • EAE
  • Generac Power Systems
  • Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Honeywell International
  • Johnson Controls
  • KOHLER
  • KyotoCooling
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Munters
  • Nlyte Software
  • Panduit
  • Piller Power Systems
  • RIELLO ELETTRONICA (RIELLO UPS)
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Siemens
  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
  • Yanmar
  • ZincFive
  • 3M

Key Construction Contractors

  • AECOM
  • DPR Construction
  • Holder Construction
  • Jacobs
  • M+W Group
  • Bouygues Construction
  • Turner Construction
  • Mercury-based

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

  • Arup
  • Aurecon Group
  • BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
  • Cap Ingelec
  • Corgan
  • Dar Group
  • Deerns
  • DSCO Group
  • Edarat Group
  • Faithful+Gould
  • Fluor Corporation
  • Fortis Construction
  • Gensler
  • Gilbane Building Company
  • HDR
  • ISG
  • Kirby Group Engineering
  • Laing O'Rourke
  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
  • Linesight
  • Mace
  • Morrison Hershfield
  • Mortenson
  • NTT Facilities
  • Red
  • Royal Haskoning
  • Sterling and Wilson
  • Structure Tone
  • Syska Hennessy Group
  • Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Key Data Center Investors

  • Apple
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • CyrusOne
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • Facebook (Meta)
  • GDS Holdings
  • Google
  • NTT Communications
  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
  • Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

  • 21Vianet Group
  • Africa Data Centres
  • AIMS Data Centre
  • Airtel
  • AirTrunk Operating
  • Aligned
  • AtNorth
  • Beyond.pl
  • Big Data Exchange
  • Canberra Data Centers
  • Chayora
  • Chindata
  • CloudHQ
  • ClusterPower
  • Cologix
  • Compass Datacenters
  • COPT Data Center Solutions
  • CoreSite Realty
  • DataBank
  • DATA4
  • DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
  • EdgeConneX
  • Etisalat Group
  • Flexential
  • Global Switch
  • Green Mountain
  • Gulf Data Hub
  • HostDime
  • InterNexa
  • Iron Mountain
  • IXcellerate
  • Keppel Data Centres
  • Moro Hub
  • NEXTDC
  • ODATA
  • Ooredoo
  • Orange Business Services
  • QTS Realty Trust
  • Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)
  • Scala Data Centers
  • Sify Technologies
  • Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
  • STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
  • SUNeVison
  • Tenglong Holdings Group
  • Turkcell
  • Yondr
  • Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Data Center Investors

  • Adani Group
  • Cirrus Data Services
  • Data Center First
  • ESR Cayman
  • Global Technical Realty
  • Hickory
  • Infinity
  • IXAfrica
  • Novva
  • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
  • Quantum Loophole
  • Stratus DC Management
  • Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Data Center Investment Snapshot (2018-2021)

7.2 Site Selection Criteria

8 Market Landscape

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

8.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

8.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

9 Facility Type

9.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

9.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

9.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10 Hyperscale Self-Built Data Centers

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

10.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11 Colocation Data Centers

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

12 Enterprise Data Centers

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

13 Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Electrical Infrastructure

13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.5 General Construction

14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Ups Systems

14.4 Generators

14.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgears

14.6 Pdus

14.7 Other Electrical Infrastructure

15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Cooling Systems

15.4 Racks

15.5 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 CRAC & CRAH Units

16.4 Chiller Units

16.5 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

16.6 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

16.7 Other Cooling Units

17 Cooling Technique

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Air-Based Cooling Technique

17.4 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

18 General Construction

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Core & Shell Development

18.4 Installation & Commissioning Services

18.5 Engineering & Building Design

18.6 Fire Detection & Suppression

18.7 Physical Security

18.8 DCIM/BMS Solutions

19 Tier Standards

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Tier I & Tier II

19.4 Tier III

19.5 Tier IV

20 Geography

20.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g21a3c

