The global data center cooling market forecast by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
The deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads has aided the growth of rack power density in data centers. As per a survey by the Uptime Institute, a majority of data center operators are designing their facilities to support over 20 kW per cabinet.
These high-density environments lead to higher utilization of liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling techniques. The market has witnessed several innovations over the past years in cooling systems.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Innovation in the free cooling space, especially with the use of outside air to cool data centers without any on-site water requirement, will continue to aid the growth during the forecast period
Data center operators in Western Europe are mainly using free data center cooling solutions. Free cooling chillers with waterless cooling systems with indoor CRAC units are also gaining popularity among data centers
The other cooling units in the cooling system segment depend on the design of data center facilities. Humidifiers are used to identify the humidity of the data hall with the supply of cold air. Many data centers are being built with water-based cooling techniques and are likely to use on-site water treatment plants to conserve water. These plants, coupled with energy-efficient infrastructure, will provide additional water-saving opportunities. Thereby, cooling techniques are expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The market will witness intense competition across the globe as the construction of data centers grows, and data center operators are constantly looking out for energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling systems. Vendors are partnering with modular data center developers and direct liquid cooling providers to grow their revenue, and this trend will continue during the forecast period.
Some of the major vendors operating in the market include Airedale International Air Conditioning, STULZ, RITTAL, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America is the leading region and the major contributors of market growth in the North American region are Facebook, Google, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite, CyrusOne, and Switch.
KEY GROWTH FACTORS
- Growth in 5G Deployments to Fuel Edge Data Centers
- Ai & HPC on Liquid Immersion and Direct-To-Chip Cooling Technique
- Growing District Heating Adoption
- Growing Rack Power Density
- Innovative Data Center Cooling Technologies
- COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Growing Data Center Investments
- Growing Development of Hyperscale Data Centers
- Growing Big Data & IoT Adoptions
- Growth in Data Centers Targeting PUE <_5__li> </_5__li>
