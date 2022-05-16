NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 229 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY MERCER MONMOUTH IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY HUNTERDON MIDDLESEX MORRIS SOMERSET SUSSEX WARREN IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN GLOUCESTER OCEAN IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BERKS LEHIGH NORTHAMPTON IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA CARBON MONROE IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, ATLANTIC CITY, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN, CAMDEN, CHERRY HILL, DEPTFORD, DOYLESTOWN, EAST BRUNSWICK, EASTON, EDISON, FLEMINGTON, FREEHOLD, GLASSBORO, HAMMONTON, JIM THORPE, MEDIA, MOORESTOWN, MORRISTOWN, MOUNT HOLLY, NEW BRUNSWICK, NEWTON, NORRISTOWN, NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, PERTH AMBOY, PHILADELPHIA, READING, SAYREVILLE, SOMERSET, STROUDSBURG, TOMS RIVER, TRENTON, AND WEST CHESTER.