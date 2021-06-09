NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The dental CAD-CAM market is expected to grow by USD 659.98 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dental CAD-CAM market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This dental CAD-CAM market report encapsulates not only the information technology industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Dental CAD-CAM Market Participants:

3Shape AS: The company offers a wide range of CAD-CAM solutions for labs and clinics such as Splint Studio, TRIOS Patient Monitoring, and others.

Align Technology Inc.: The company offers innovative tools and features such as iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry.

Danaher Corp.: The company offers dental CAD-CAM such as aVo X 500, a simple, yet powerful solution, supported by a one-click DTX Studio integration for advanced diagnostics and treatment planning.

Get specific analysis on the criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation in the dental CAD-CAM market vendor landscape.

Dental CAD-CAM Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dental CAD-CAM market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Dental Practice CAD-CAM Systems
    • Dental Laboratory CAD-CAM Systems
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW

The dental cad-cam market is driven by the high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries  In addition, the use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions is expected to trigger the dental CAD-CAM market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the dental CAD-CAM market,

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

