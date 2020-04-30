NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Depth Sensing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12%. Camera/Lens Module, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Camera/Lens Module will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798344/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$205.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$247.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Camera/Lens Module will reach a market size of US$379.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$915.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aquifi, Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
- Becom Bluetechnix GmbH
- Creative Technology Ltd.
- Espros Photonics Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corporation
- Lips Corporation
- Melexis NV
- Nerian Vision GmbH
- Occipital, Inc.
- pmdtechnologies AG
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV
- Stereolabs
- Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TowerJazz)
- Volvo Penta
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798344/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Depth Sensing Market: An Overview
Camera/Lens Module: The Largest Category
Asian Economies to Provide Considerable Growth Opportunities
Global Depth Sensing Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
End-Use for 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Depth Sensing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Depth Sensing Technology Vital to Unlock Advanced Computer
Vision Applications
Computational Depth Sensing Facilitate Development of High
Performance Commodity Depth Cameras
Rising Prominence of Depth Sensing Technologies for Mobile Devices
VCSEL Technology to Enable Wider Adoption of Mobile 3D Sensing
Smartphone Makers Continue to Focus on Integrating 3D Sensing
Capability into Cameras
Rising Sales of Smartphones, and Growing Adoption of Dual
Camera Mobiles and the Promise of Multi-Camera Smartphones
Augur Well for Depth Sensing Market
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016
through 2024
Global Penetration of Dual Cameras in Smartphones for the Years
2016 through 2019
Penetration Rate (%) of Dual+ Cameras by Select Brands
Growth of Smartphone 3D Camera Market: An Opportunity for Depth
Sensing Market
Smartphone 3D Camera Market: Revenues in $ Million for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
3D Depth Sensing Market: Expanding Applications to Spur Growth
3D Depth Sensing Cameras Make Use of USB 3.0 Interface to
Support High Bandwidth Needs of Depth Sensors
Growing Use of AR & VR Technology Presents Opportunities for
Depth Sensing Market
Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
3D Depth Sensing for Automotive Industry
Innovations in AI Disrupt Depth Sensing Market across Verticals
D-Sens: An EC Initiative to Develop Technologies and
Applications to Improve Public Safety using Depth Sensing
Innovations & Advancements
pmdtechnologies Announces Lighthouse Smart Home Camera with
Deep Learning, AI and 3D Sensing Capabilities
VIA Technologies and Lucid Partner to Provide AI-based Depth
Sensing for Cameras
Sony to Unveil New 3D Sensors with Depth-Sensing Lasers
Huawei?s Upcoming Phone to Feature Depth-Sensing Camera to
Enhance AR Capabilities
Occipital Unveils Structure Sensor Mark II with Active IR
Stereo Depth Sensing
Xiaomi Launches 3D Depth Sensing Hardware for Xiaomi Mi8 Explorer
Microsoft Transforms Smartphones and Webcam Devices into 3D
Depth Sensing Camera
MIT Researchers Develop Depth-Sensing Imaging System to See
Through Fog
Stanford Researchers Develop Depth-Sensing Autofocal Glasses
PRODUCT DEFINITION
Depth Sensing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Depth Sensing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Depth Sensing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Depth Sensing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Camera/Lens Module (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Camera/Lens Module (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Camera/Lens Module (Component) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Sensor (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Sensor (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Sensor (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Illuminator (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Illuminator (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Illuminator (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Depth Sensing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Depth Sensing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Depth Sensing Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Depth Sensing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Depth Sensing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Depth Sensing Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Depth Sensing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Depth Sensing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Depth Sensing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Depth Sensing Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Depth Sensing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Depth Sensing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Depth Sensing Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Depth Sensing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Depth Sensing Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Depth Sensing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Depth Sensing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Depth Sensing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 29: Depth Sensing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Depth Sensing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Depth Sensing Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: French Depth Sensing Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Depth Sensing Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Depth Sensing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: German Depth Sensing Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Depth Sensing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Depth Sensing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Depth Sensing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Depth Sensing Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Depth Sensing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Depth Sensing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Depth Sensing Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Depth Sensing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 44: Depth Sensing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Rest of Europe Depth Sensing Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Depth Sensing Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Depth Sensing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Depth Sensing Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Depth Sensing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Rest of World Depth Sensing Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Depth Sensing Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASUSTEK COMPUTER
AQUIFI, INC.
BECOM BLUETECHNIX GMBH
CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY
ESPROS PHOTONICS CORPORATION
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
INTEL CORPORATION
LIPS CORPORATION
MELEXIS NV
NERIAN VISION GMBH
OCCIPITAL
QUALCOMM
SONY DEPTHSENSING SOLUTIONS SA/NV
STEREOLABS
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. (TOWERJAZZ)
VOLVO PENTA
PMDTECHNOLOGIES AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798344/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001