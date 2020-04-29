NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Assurance market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.7%. Test Automation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.5 Billion by the year 2025, Test Automation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798354/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$188.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$228.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Test Automation will reach a market size of US$395.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$844.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Accenture PLC
- Capgemini SE
- Cigniti Technologies Ltd.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
- Maveric Systems Ltd.
- Micro Focus International PLC
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Wipro Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798354/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Digital Assurance: A Prelude
Progressive Growth Projected for Digital Assurance Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Assurance Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise
Strategy Stimulates Broad-based Opportunities for Digital
Assurance Market
Global Digital Transformation Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019 and 2025
Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group
for the Year 2019
Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$
Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
Rapid Evolution of IoT Augments Business Prospects for Digital
Assurance Market
Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices in
Billions for the Years 2019 and 2025
Critical Importance of Big Data & Analytics Creates Fertile
Environment
Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2019 and 2025
Global Big Data & Business Analytics Market Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2019 and 2025
Exponential Growth in Cloud Computing Makes Way for Massive
Adoption of Digital Assurance Solutions
Worldwide Public Cloud Service Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019 and 2025
Robust Opportunities for Digital Assurance Amid Widening
Deployments of AI and Machine Learning
World Market for AI (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,
2022 and 2025
Open Source Testing Tools: A Key Market Driver
Market Stands to Gain from Rising Emphasis on API Monitoring &
Testing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Assurance Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Digital Assurance Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Test Automation (Testing Mode) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Test Automation (Testing Mode) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Manual Testing (Testing Mode) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Manual Testing (Testing Mode) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Cloud (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Cloud (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Analytics (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Analytics (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Mobile (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Mobile (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Social Media (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Social Media (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Assurance Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Digital Assurance Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Testing Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: United States Digital Assurance Market Share
Breakdown by Testing Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Digital Assurance Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 18: United States Digital Assurance Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Digital Assurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Digital Assurance Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Testing Mode for 2019 and 2025
Table 21: Digital Assurance Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 22: Canadian Digital Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Digital Assurance: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Mode for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Digital Assurance Market Share Analysis by
Testing Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital
Assurance Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Digital Assurance Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Digital Assurance Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Testing Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese Digital Assurance Market by Testing Mode:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Digital Assurance Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 30: Digital Assurance Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Assurance Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Digital Assurance Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Digital Assurance Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Digital Assurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Mode: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Digital Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Testing Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Digital Assurance Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 36: Digital Assurance Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Digital Assurance Market in France by Testing Mode:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Digital Assurance Market Share Analysis by
Testing Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: French Digital Assurance Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 40: French Digital Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: Digital Assurance Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Mode for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: German Digital Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Testing Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: German Digital Assurance Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: German Digital Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Digital Assurance Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Testing Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian Digital Assurance Market by Testing Mode:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Digital Assurance Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 48: Digital Assurance Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Digital Assurance: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Mode
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Digital Assurance Market Share
Analysis by Testing Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital
Assurance Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Digital Assurance Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Digital Assurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Mode: 2018-2025
Table 54: Rest of Europe Digital Assurance Market Share
Breakdown by Testing Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Rest of Europe Digital Assurance Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: Digital Assurance Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Digital Assurance Market in Asia-Pacific by Testing
Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Digital Assurance Market Share Analysis
by Testing Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Digital Assurance Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Digital Assurance Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Digital Assurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Digital Assurance Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Mode for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Digital Assurance Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of World Digital Assurance Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCENTURE PLC
CAPGEMINI FRANCE
CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES
MAVERIC SYSTEMS
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
WIPRO
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798354/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001