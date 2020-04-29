NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Forensics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.3%. Computer Forensics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.5 Billion by the year 2025, Computer Forensics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798355/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$374.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$467 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Computer Forensics will reach a market size of US$464.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AccessData Group, Inc.
- Advanced Digital Forensic Solutions, Inc.
- Cellebrite
- Coalfire Systems, Inc.
- Digital Detective Group Ltd.
- Logrhythm, Inc.
- Magnet Forensics Inc.
- MsAB
- Nuix North America, Inc.
- OpenText Corp.
- Oxygen Forensics, Inc.
- Paraben Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798355/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Digital Forensics: An Introduction
A Prelude to Digital Forensics Market
Market in North America
Market in Europe
Market in Asia Pacific
Market in LAMEA
Market Overview on Digital Forensics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Market Shares by Type of Product
Market Shares by Applications
Market Shares by Region
Market Shares by Key Players
Digital Forensics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Forensics Market Trends
Technological Advancements is Driving the Market Growth
Increasing Cyberattacks is Paving Way for the Digital Forensics
Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Forensics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Digital Forensics Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Digital Forensics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Computer Forensics (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Computer Forensics (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Computer Forensics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Network Forensics (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Network Forensics (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Network Forensics (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Mobile Device Forensics (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Mobile Device Forensics (Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Mobile Device Forensics (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Cloud Forensics (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Cloud Forensics (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Cloud Forensics (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Data Acquisition and Preservation (Tool) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Data Acquisition and Preservation (Tool) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Data Acquisition and Preservation (Tool) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Forensics Data Analysis (Tool) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Forensics Data Analysis (Tool) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Forensics Data Analysis (Tool) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Data Recovery (Tool) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Data Recovery (Tool) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Data Recovery (Tool) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Review and Reporting (Tool) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Review and Reporting (Tool) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Review and Reporting (Tool) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Forensic Decryption (Tool) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Forensic Decryption (Tool) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Forensic Decryption (Tool) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Tools (Tool) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Other Tools (Tool) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Other Tools (Tool) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Forensics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Digital Forensics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Digital Forensics Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Digital Forensics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Digital Forensics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Tool: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Digital Forensics Market in the United States by
Tool: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Digital Forensics Market Share
Breakdown by Tool: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Digital Forensics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Digital Forensics Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Digital Forensics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Digital Forensics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Tool: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Digital Forensics Historic Market Review by
Tool in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Digital Forensics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tool for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Digital Forensics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Digital Forensics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Digital Forensics Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Digital Forensics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tool for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Digital Forensics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Tool for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Digital Forensics Market Share Analysis by
Tool: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Digital Forensics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Digital Forensics Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Digital Forensics Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Digital Forensics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Tool for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Digital Forensics Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Tool: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Digital Forensics Market by Tool: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Forensics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Digital Forensics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Digital Forensics Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Digital Forensics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Digital Forensics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Digital Forensics Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Digital Forensics Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Digital Forensics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Tool: 2018-2025
Table 65: Digital Forensics Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Tool: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Digital Forensics Market Share Breakdown by
Tool: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Digital Forensics Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Digital Forensics Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Digital Forensics Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Digital Forensics Market in France by Tool: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: French Digital Forensics Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Tool: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Digital Forensics Market Share Analysis by
Tool: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Digital Forensics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Digital Forensics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Digital Forensics Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Digital Forensics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tool for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Digital Forensics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Tool: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Digital Forensics Market Share Breakdown by
Tool: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Digital Forensics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Digital Forensics Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Digital Forensics Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Digital Forensics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Tool for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Digital Forensics Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Tool: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Digital Forensics Market by Tool: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Digital Forensics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Digital Forensics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Digital Forensics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Digital Forensics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tool for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Digital Forensics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tool for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Digital Forensics Market Share
Analysis by Tool: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Digital Forensics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Digital Forensics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Digital Forensics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Digital Forensics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Tool: 2018-2025
Table 95: Digital Forensics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Tool: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Digital Forensics Market Share
Breakdown by Tool: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Digital Forensics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Digital Forensics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Digital Forensics Market in Asia-Pacific by Tool:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Digital Forensics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Tool: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share Analysis
by Tool: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Digital Forensics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Rest of World Digital Forensics Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 105: Digital Forensics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 106: Rest of World Digital Forensics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Tool: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Rest of World Digital Forensics Historic Market
Review by Tool in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Digital Forensics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Tool for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCESSDATA GROUP
ADVANCED DIGITAL FORENSIC SOLUTIONS
CELLEBRITE MOBILE SYNCHRONIZATION
COALFIRE SYSTEMS, INC.
DIGITAL DETECTIVE GROUP
LOGRHYTHM
MSAB
MAGNET FORENSICS INC.
NUIX NORTH AMERICA
OPENTEXT CORPORATION
OXYGEN FORENSICS, INC.
PARABEN CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798355/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001