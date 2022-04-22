Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Industrial Platforms Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an understanding and comprehensive characterization of digital industrial platforms

The study will also 

  • Define and describe market segmentation based on participants, offerings, verticals, and geographies
  • Offer a high-level overview of the current size and the projected growth of the market
  • Provide a complete picture of the key trends and challenges shaping the digital industrial platforms market
  • Furnish detailed information regarding the dynamics and the major factors influencing market growth (drivers and restraints)
  • Illustrate the competitive landscape of the market and mention the key participants in the ecosystem
  • Describe the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market behavior
  • Offer an overview of the legal, policy, and regulatory scenario along with the main global governmental initiatives
  • Analyze the growth opportunities universe in the digital industrial platforms market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Industrial Platforms Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Introduction

  • Abstract
  • Study Objectives
  • Key Questions Answered
  • Target Audience

3. Digital Industrial Platforms

  • Brief History
  • Definition
  • Data-driven Businesses
  • Holistic Approach
  • Architecture and Connectivity
  • Infrastructure
  • Technology Ecosystem
  • Top Use-Cases

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Market Definition
  • Scope of Analysis and Key Takeaways
  • Market Segmentation - By Participant Category
  • Market Segmentation - By Platform Type
  • Market Segmentation - By Offering Type
  • Market Segmentation - By End User or Vertical Industry
  • Market Segmentation - By Geography
  • Market Growth - Forecast Assumptions
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Market Growth - Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Competitive Environment - Summary
  • Competitive Environment - Key Participants
  • Competitive Environment - Key Offerings
  • Digital Technology Challenges
  • Market Challenges
  • Digital Technology Trends
  • Market Trends
  • Digital Technology Enablers
  • Digital Technology Enablers - Analysis
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Government Initiatives

5. Key M&As and Partnerships (2021 - Q1 2022)

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Investment Focus Areas
  • Growth Opportunity 1: Increased Adoption of Robotics for Autonomous Operation
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships and M&As among Different Market Participants to Achieve Increased Revenue and Market Share
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Investments in Asset Performance and Field Service Management Technologies to Reduce Operating Costs
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Investments in Energy Management and Occupational Safety Technologies for HSE Compliance
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Investments in OT/IT New Communication Technologies for Data-driven Manufacturing
  • Growth Opportunity 6: Green Energy and CO2 Footprint Reduction for Sustainable Business Practices
  • Growth Opportunity 7: Digitalization of Industry Knowledge for Expertise Retention and Increased Employee Productivity
  • Growth Opportunity 8: Investments in Edge Computing for Data Security and Storage Cost Reduction

7. Abbreviations and Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yn7sdy

