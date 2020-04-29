NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Isolator market worldwide is projected to grow by US$694.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Capacitive Coupling, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$454.8 Million by the year 2025, Capacitive Coupling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$33.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Capacitive Coupling will reach a market size of US$50.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$122.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Halo Electronics, Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- IXYS Corporation
- Maxim Integrated
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- National Instruments Corporation
- NVE Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Rohm Semiconductors
- Silicon Laboratories, Inc.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Vicor Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Isolator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
A Prelude to Digital Isolators
Digital Isolator Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth
Increasing Usage of Renewable Energy to Drive the Demand for
Digital Isolators
Rising Need to Replace Optocouplers to Spur the Demand for
Digital Isolators
Increasing Demand in Gate Drivers, a Key Component for Electric
Vehicles to Bolster Market Growth
Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030
Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger vehicle Market:
2015-2030
Global Electric Vehicle Production: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand in Industrial Automation Bodes Well for the
Market Growth
Innovations to Spur Market Growth
Competition
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Isolator Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Digital Isolator Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Digital Isolator Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Capacitive Coupling (Isolation Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Capacitive Coupling (Isolation Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Capacitive Coupling (Isolation Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Magnetic Coupling (Isolation Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Magnetic Coupling (Isolation Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Magnetic Coupling (Isolation Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Giant Magnetoresistive (Isolation Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Giant Magnetoresistive (Isolation Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Giant Magnetoresistive (Isolation Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Gate Drivers (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Gate Drivers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Gate Drivers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: DC/DC Converters (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: DC/DC Converters (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: DC/DC Converters (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: USB & Other Communication Ports (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: USB & Other Communication Ports (Application)
Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: USB & Other Communication Ports (Application) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Isolator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Digital Isolator Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Isolation Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Digital Isolator Market in the United States by
Isolation Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Digital Isolator Market Share Breakdown
by Isolation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Digital Isolator Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Digital Isolator Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: Digital Isolator Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Digital Isolator Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Isolation Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Digital Isolator Historic Market Review by
Isolation Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 33: Digital Isolator Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Isolation Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Digital Isolator Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Digital Isolator Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Digital Isolator Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Digital Isolator: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Isolation Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Digital Isolator Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Isolation Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Digital Isolator Market Share Analysis by
Isolation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Isolator in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Digital Isolator Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Digital Isolator Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Digital Isolator Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Isolation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Digital Isolator Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Isolation Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Digital Isolator Market by Isolation Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Digital Isolator in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Digital Isolator Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Digital Isolator Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Isolator Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Digital Isolator Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Digital Isolator Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Digital Isolator Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Digital Isolator Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Isolation Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Digital Isolator Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Isolation Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Digital Isolator Market Share Breakdown by
Isolation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Digital Isolator Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Digital Isolator Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Digital Isolator Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Digital Isolator Market in France by Isolation Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Digital Isolator Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Isolation Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Digital Isolator Market Share Analysis by
Isolation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Digital Isolator Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Digital Isolator Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Digital Isolator Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Digital Isolator Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Isolation Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Digital Isolator Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Isolation Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Digital Isolator Market Share Breakdown by
Isolation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Digital Isolator Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Digital Isolator Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Digital Isolator Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Digital Isolator Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Isolation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Digital Isolator Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Isolation Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Digital Isolator Market by Isolation Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Digital Isolator in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Digital Isolator Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Digital Isolator Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Digital Isolator: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Isolation
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Digital Isolator Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Isolation Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Digital Isolator Market Share Analysis
by Isolation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Isolator in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Digital Isolator Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Digital Isolator Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Digital Isolator Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Isolation Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Digital Isolator Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Isolation Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Digital Isolator Market Share
Breakdown by Isolation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Digital Isolator Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Digital Isolator Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Digital Isolator Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Digital Isolator Market in Asia-Pacific by Isolation
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Isolation Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Market Share Analysis
by Isolation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Digital Isolator Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Digital Isolator Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Isolation Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Digital Isolator Historic Market Review
by Isolation Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: Digital Isolator Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Isolation Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 97: Rest of World Digital Isolator Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Digital Isolator Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of World Digital Isolator Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADVANTECH
ANALOG DEVICES
HALO ELECTRONICS
IXYS CORPORATION
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
MAXIM INTEGRATED
MURATA MANUFACTURING
NVE CORPORATION
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR
SILICON LABORATORIES
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
VICOR CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
