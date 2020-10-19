DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Logistics Market by Solution (Asset Management, Warehouse Management, Data Management and Analytics, Security, Network Management), Service, Function (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital logistics market size is expected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2020 to USD 46.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period.
The rise in e-commerce activities requires logistics providers to operate faster and more efficiently to rapidly process small individual orders. Online customers expect order accuracy, same-day or same-hour delivery, and free returns. E-commerce companies are exploring ways to reduce order delivery times and operational costs.
The e-commerce industry drives the demand for transparency, affordability, convenience, and speed in delivery as well as compelling frictionless returns. To cater to this need, it is essential to create new business models and solutions by digitalizing the logistics operations, automating material handling system, warehouse management system, and distribution management system.
The following key digital logistics vendors are profiled in the report:
- IBM (US)
- Oracle (US)
- SAP (Germany)
- AT&T (US)
- Intel (US)
- Infosys (India)
- Honeywell (US)
- Eurotech S.P.A (Italy)
- HCL Technologies (India)
- ORBCOMM (US)
- Cloud Logistics (US)
- Freightgate (US)
- Blue Yonder (US)
- Digilogistics (China)
- WebXpress (India)
- Ramco Systems (India)
- Logisuite (US)
- Impinj (US)
- Intersec (France)
- ICAT Logistics (US)
- Magaya (US)
- Softlink (India)
- Samsung SDS (South Korea)
- Hexaware (India)
- Tech Mahindra (India)
- Advantech (Taiwan)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Digital Logistics Market
4.2 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Country
4.3 Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Market Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Digital Transformation in the Logistics Industry
5.1.1.2 Increasing Volume and Velocity of Data in the Logistics Industry
5.1.1.3 Exponential Growth in the Ecommerce Industry
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Growing Concerns for Data Security
5.1.2.2 Lack of Uniform Governance Standard in the Fragmented Logistics Industry
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform the Logistics Industry
5.1.3.2 Increasing the Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology
5.1.3.3 Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Training and Upskilling Required to Prepare Existing Logistics Workers for Changing Tasks
5.1.4.2 Slow Adoption of Digital Logistics Solution Due to High Capital Investment
5.2 Case Study Analysis
5.3 Disruptive Technologies
5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence
5.3.2 Big Data and Analytics
5.3.3 Augmented Reality
5.3.4 Gps
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Average Selling Price Trend
5.7 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Digital Logistics
5.7.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis
6 Digital Logistics Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
7 Digital Logistics Market Analysis, by Solution
7.1 Solutions
7.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Asset Management
7.2.1 Asset Tracking and Management
7.2.2 Predictive Asset Maintenance and Monitoring
7.3 Warehouse Management
7.4 Data Management and Analytics
7.5 Security
7.6 Network Management
8 Digital Logistics Market, by Service
8.1 Services
8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Planning and Consulting
8.3 Deployment and Integration
8.4 Support and Maintenance
9 Digital Logistics Market Analysis, by Function
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Function: COVID-19 Impact
9.1.2 Function: Market Drivers
9.2 Warehouse Management
9.3 Transportation Management
9.4 Workforce Management
10 Digital Logistics Market, by Deployment Mode
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact
10.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
10.2 Cloud
10.3 On-Premises
11 Digital Logistics Market, by Organization Size
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
11.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers
11.2 Large Enterprises
11.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
12 Digital Logistics Market, by Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Retail and Ecommerce
12.2.1 Retail and Ecommerce: COVID-19 Impact
12.2.2 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers
12.3 Manufacturing
12.4 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
12.5 Energy and Utilities
12.6 Aerospace and Defense
12.7 Automotive
12.8 Other Verticals
13 Digital Logistics Market, by Region
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Market Evaluation Framework
14.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
14.4 Historical Revenue Analysis
14.4.1 Introduction
14.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020
14.6 Company Evaluation Matrix
14.6.1 Star
14.6.2 Emerging Leader
14.6.3 Pervasive
14.6.4 Participant
14.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
14.7.1 Progressive Companies
14.7.2 Responsive Companies
14.7.3 Dynamic Companies
14.7.4 Starting Blocks
15 Company Profiles
