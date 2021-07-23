DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Marketing Software Market (2021-2026) Solution, Type, Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Deployment, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Marketing Software Market is estimated to be USD 68.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 150 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.9%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors, such as the growing need for increasing sales efficiency and optimizing marketing campaigns have led to be a driving factor for the growth of the digital marketing software market. Moreover, the growing demand for marketing analytics followed by the increasing demand for automation of routine activities is further supporting the growth of the market.
However, factors such as lack of skilled labor in handling the market software and security concerns are likely to restrain the market growth of the digital marketing software market. Moreover, technological advancement with the deployment of cloud-based deployments and growing market demand for social media marketing is further likely to create opportunities for the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Digital Marketing Software Market is segmented further based on Solution, Type, Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Deployment, and Geography.
By Solution, the market is classified as CRM Software, Email Marketing, Social Media, Search Marketing, Content Management Software, Marketing Automation, Campaign Management Digital Marketing Software, and others. Amongst all, the CRM software is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Type, the market is classified as Interaction systems, Data and analytics systems, Content production & management, and Management & administration-oriented apps. Amongst all, the interaction systems are estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Service, the market is classified as Professional Services and Managed Services. Amongst the two, the managed services are estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecasted period.
By Organizational Size, the market is classified as Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Amongst the two, the large enterprises are estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Deployment, the market is classified as on-premise and cloud deployment. Amongst the two, the cloud-based deployment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Industry Vertical, the market is classified as BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecom and IT, Travel, and Hospitality and others. Amongst all, the media and the entertainment industry are estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Geography, APAC is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. Adobe has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Workfront, the leading work management platform for marketers, for USD 1.5 billion. 9th November 2020
2. Salesforce has planned to acquire Slack Technologies, Inc., an innovative enterprise communications platform. This acquisition shall enable Slack to integrate with Salesforce cloud and bring about changes in the enterprise software platform. 1st December 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Adobe, Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hubspot Inc., IBM Corporation, Marketo Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation; Salesforce.com, Inc. SAP SE and SAS Institute, Inc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Need for increasing sales efficiency and optimizing marketing campaigns
4.2.1.2 Growing demand for marketing analytics
4.2.1.3 Increasing demand for automating routine marketing activities to reduce cost
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Lack of skills and training
4.2.2.2 Security and privacy issues
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Technological advancements
4.2.3.2 Rise in social media marketing and mobile marketing
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Slower adoption by marketing teams to marketing software platforms
4.2.4.2 Complexities of enterprise requirements
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Solution
6.1 Introduction
6.2 CRM Software
6.3 Email Marketing
6.4 Social Media
6.5 Search Marketing
6.6 Content Management Software
6.7 Marketing Automation
6.8 Campaign Management Digital Marketing Software
6.9 Others
7 Global Digital Marketing Software, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Interaction systems
7.3 Data and analytics systems
7.4 Content production & management
7.5 Management & administration oriented apps
8 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Professional Services
8.2.1 Support and Maintenance
8.2.2 System Integration
8.2.3 Testing and Optimization
8.2.4 Training and Education
8.3 Managed Services
9 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Deployment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On-Premises
9.3 Cloud
10 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Large Enterprises
10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
11 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Industry Verticals
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.3 Transportation and Logistics
11.4 Consumer Goods and Retail
11.5 Education
11.6 Healthcare
11.7 Manufacturing
11.8 Media and Entertainment
11.9 Telecom and IT
11.10 Travel and Hospitality
11.11 Others
12 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 South America
12.3.1 Brazil
12.3.2 Argentina
12.4 Europe
12.4.1 UK
12.4.2 France
12.4.3 Germany
12.4.4 Italy
12.4.5 Spain
12.4.6 Rest of Europe
12.5 Asia-Pacific
12.5.1 China
12.5.2 Japan
12.5.3 India
12.5.4 Indonesia
12.5.5 Malaysia
12.5.6 South Korea
12.5.7 Australia
12.5.8 Russia
12.5.9 Rest of APAC
12.6 Rest of the World
12.6.1 Qatar
12.6.2 Saudi Arabia
12.6.3 South Africa
12.6.4 United Arab Emirates
12.6.5 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
13.3.4 Investments & Funding
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Adobe Systems
14.2 Oracle
14.3 SAP
14.4 Salesforce
14.5 IBM Corporation
14.6 Marketo Inc
14.7 HubSpot Inc
14.8 Microsoft
14.9 SAS Institute
14.10 Act-On Software
14.11 Google LLC
14.12 Teradata Corporation
14.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
14.14 SimplyCast
15 Appendix
