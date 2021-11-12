Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Payments Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Companies Mentioned

  • ACI Worldwide Inc
  • Adyen N.V.
  • Aliant Payment Systems Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • American Express Company
  • Apple Inc.
  • Fiserv Inc.
  • Mastercard Incorporated
  • Novetti Group Limited
  • Paypal Holdings Inc.
  • Stripe Inc.
  • Total System Services Inc.
  • Visa Inc.
  • Wirecard AG

The global digital payments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during 2021-2027.

This report on global digital payments market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global digital payment market by segmenting the market based on components, payment mode, deployment type, end use industry, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the digital payment market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

  • Easy Accessibility to High-Speed Internet
  • Initiatives for the Promotion of Digital Payments
  • Entry of Several Payment Service Providers

Market Challenges

  • Evolving Cyber-Attacks on Digital Payments
  • Lack of a Standard Legislative Policy

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Component

  • Solutions
  • Application Program Interface
  • Payment Gateway
  • Payment Processing
  • Payment Security and Fraud Management
  • Transaction Risk Management
  • Others
  • Services
  • Professional Services
  • Managed Services

Market by Payment Mode

  • Bank Cards
  • Digital Currencies
  • Digital Wallets
  • Net Banking
  • Others

Market by Deployment Type

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Market by End Use Industry

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • IT and Telecom
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Retail and E-commerce
  • Transportation
  • Others

Market by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nodnk3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-payments-market-to-2027-coverage-of-major-companies-including-visa-amazon-aci-worldwide-wirecard-and-apple-301423026.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.