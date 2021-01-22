DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Publishing And Content Streaming - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market to Reach $78.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Publishing and Content Streaming estimated at US$59.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Digital Publishing and Content Streaming market in the U. S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Acrolinx GmbH
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • Aptara, Inc.
  • Gallery Systems, Inc.
  • Genedata AG
  • Integra Software Services Pvt., Ltd.
  • John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
  • Magplus
  • Marcoa Media, LLC
  • McGraw-Hill
  • Molecular Devices, LLC
  • PageSuite Ltd.
  • Quark Software, Inc.
  • GE Digital
  • Aquafadas Sasu

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 53

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4x2aa9

