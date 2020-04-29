NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Types market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 39.1%. Backup & Recovery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 37.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.9 Billion by the year 2025, Backup & Recovery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 43.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$566.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$920.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Backup & Recovery will reach a market size of US$589.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 37.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Acxiom Corporation
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Axcient
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- CenturyLink, Inc.
- Datto, Inc.
- Equifax, Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- IBM Corporation
- iland Internet Solutions
- Microsoft Corporation
- Rackspace
- Verizon Communications, Inc.
- Vmware, Inc.
- Windstream Communications
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Product Overview
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS): A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Types Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Organizations Need for Data Backup Drives the Market for DRaaS
Choosing the Right DRaaS: Organizations Key Challenge
Innovations & Advancements
Infographics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
