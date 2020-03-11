NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DisplayPorts market worldwide is projected to grow by 3.6 Billion Units, driven by a compounded growth of 29.2%. DisplayPorts, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 29.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 4.4 Billion Units by the year 2025, DisplayPorts will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 151.8 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 131.9 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, DisplayPorts will reach a market size of 226.8 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 34.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 866.1 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ADLINK Technology Inc.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Analogix Semiconductor Inc.
- ATEN International Co. Ltd.
- Digital View Group
- Integrated Device Technology Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Molex Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Parade Technologies Inc.
- PNY Technologies Inc.
- Quixant Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
