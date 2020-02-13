NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15%. Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$51.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR) will reach a market size of US$90.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$393.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AFL; Ap Sensing GmbH; Bandweaver; Brugg Kabel AG; Halliburton; Luna Innovations, Inc.; OFS Fitel LLC; Omnisens SA; QinetiQ Group PLC; Schlumberger Ltd.; Weatherford International Ltd.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; Ziebel AS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798391/?utm_source=PRN
