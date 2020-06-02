DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry-Type (Cast Resin) Distribution Transformers Market Analysis Report + Database - (Asia Pacific-APAC, China, India, Indonesia) in Utility, Generation and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The distribution transformers market is highly competitive with local players within countries winning a majority of the business, especially with the utilities and industry. Yet, due to their global presence, manufacturers like ABB, Schneider Electric and Siemens etc. are able to be the top players on the regional and global levels. Distribution networks, interacting with the end-consumers of electricity are the usually the most complex and least understood part of the grid. Especially with an active increase in the number of prosumers due to Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever. Distribution transformers, hence have complex demand dynamics and a fragmented supply chain as opposed to power transformers.
This report sizes the market of distribution transformers by analyzing individual countries for new additions, expansions and replacement of transformers. It starts by analyzing the key distribution utilities in a country having the majority of the market share and uses that information to model the remaining country. With this approach, the behaviors of the biggest buyers in the market are analyzed and opportunities identified in a better way for you.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Region Overview
I. Market Setting and Customers
II. Trade Overview
III. Equipment Standards
3. Market Sizing
I. APAC Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments
II. China Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments
III. India Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments
IV. Indonesia Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments
4. Competitive Analysis
I. Market Shares
a. APAC
b. China
c. India
d. Indonesia
II. Supplier Profiles
a. Supplier 1
b. Supplier 2
c. Supplier 3
5. Market Accessibility
I. Sales Channel Analysis
II. Procurement Preferences
III. Business Practices IV. Quotes from Interviews
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Siemens
- Schneider Electric
- Crompton Greaves
- SUNTEN
- JST (Jinpan)
- Huapeng
- Voltamp Transformers
- Toshiba
- Trafindo
- Bambang Djaja
- Asata Utama
- RayChem (TE Connectivity)
- Kirloskar Electric
