Dual SIM Smartphones market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.1 Billion Units, driven by a compounded growth of 15.1%. Dual SIM Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 1.8 Billion Units by the year 2025, Dual SIM Smartphones will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 44.5 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 54.3 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dual SIM Smartphones will reach a market size of 121.9 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 200.1 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Asustek Computer Inc.
- BBK Electronics Corp.
- Coolpad
- G'Five International Ltd.
- Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd.
- HTC Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Meizu Telecom Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Micromax Informatics Ltd.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Motorola Mobility LLC
- OPPO Electronics Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Mobile Communications Inc.
- TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.
- Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.
- Xiaomi
- ZTE Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobile Communications Sector: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Smartphone Stirs the Dynamics in the World Communications Sector
Dual SIM Smartphones: The Power of Two Smartphones in One Device
Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable for Dual SIM Smartphones
Developing Countries Continue to Dominate Global Sales & Offer
Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dual SIM Smartphones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Amid Rising Popularity of
Mobile Devices Offering Enhanced Portability & Flexibility
Consumer Interest for More than One SIM Builds Momentum for
Dual SIM Devices
Key Facts Reflecting Rising Popularity of Dual SIM Smartphones
Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth
Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones from Leading Mobile Vendors
Drives Momentum
Select Innovative & Technically Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones:
Model Name, Company Name, and Noteworthy Features
Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Device Landscape Strongly Favor
Wider Uptake of Dual SIM Smartphones
Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks
Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data
Social Networking on the Move
Proliferation of Wireless Gaming
Growing Enterprise Mobility and the BYOD Culture
Android OS Crafts Stellar Momentum in Dual SIM Smartphone Vertical
Latest Android OS Versions Enhance Device Functionality
Replacement Sales Spur Demand
Dual SIM Smartphones as Entertainment Devices Heralds the
Advent of Dual SIM ?Phablets?
Value-Added Services Elevate Scope & Span of Dual SIM Smartphones
E-Marketing Channels Emerge Into a Major Retailing Avenue
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Rising Living Standards
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Issues & Challenges Curtailing Market Prospects for Dual SIM
Smartphones
Triple SIM Smartphones
Technical Widgets for Converting Single SIM Phones to Dual SIM
Onoff App and SIM Card Adapters
e-SIM Cards
Fake Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Dual SIM Smartphones Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Dual SIM Smartphones Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Dual SIM Smartphones Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Dual SIM Smartphones Market Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Dual SIM Smartphones Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Dual SIM Smartphones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Dual SIM Smartphones Historic Market Review
in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Dual SIM Smartphones: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Dual SIM Smartphones Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Dual SIM Smartphones Market Growth Prospects
in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Dual SIM Smartphones Historic Market Analysis in
China in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Dual SIM Smartphones Market Demand Scenario
in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Dual SIM Smartphones Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Dual SIM Smartphones Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Dual SIM Smartphones Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Dual SIM Smartphones Historic Market Scenario
in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Dual SIM Smartphones Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Dual SIM Smartphones Historic Market Analysis
in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Dual SIM Smartphones Market Growth Prospects
in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Dual SIM Smartphones Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Dual SIM Smartphones:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Dual SIM Smartphones Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period
2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Dual SIM Smartphones Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018-2025
Table 24: Dual SIM Smartphones Market in Rest of Europe in
Thousand Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Dual SIM Smartphones Market in Asia-Pacific:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Dual SIM Smartphones Historic Market
Scenario in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Dual SIM Smartphones Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Dual SIM Smartphones Historic Market
Review in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 106
