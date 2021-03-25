MIAMI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cartsquad, a leading global e-commerce distributor and brand developer, has accepted a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to fund a series of strategic acquisitions as well as support the growth of sales and marketing.
The multi-million-dollar investment will fund Cartsquad's diverse network of global e-commerce platforms for nutritional products, apparel, electronics and home accessories. Cartsquad operates multiple e-commerce platforms in the U.S. and internationally, including bluehazeny.com, homvare.com and beaverbrookusa.com, as well as selling its products through over 25 leading, third-party e-commerce channels.
The company's sourcing, warehousing and distribution partnerships allow Cartsquad to stock, sell and distribute a wide variety of consumer products globally. Cartsquad is known for its flexibility in working with and rapidly ramping up sales for brand owners.
"Cartsquad's proprietary software and expertise in sourcing and distribution directly benefits the consumer with market-leading prices and premium customer service, while unlocking tremendous business value in an e-commerce network that spans multiple popular consumer categories," said Sachin Pawa, Cartsquad's CEO.
While the exact figure and terms of the investment package are not being made public, the Decathlon Capital investment will significantly increase Cartsquad's ability to scale its current e-commerce offerings and acquire new e-commerce channels and brands.
"Cartsquad has demonstrated the ability to crack the code on e-commerce profitability, sourcing and logistics," said Wayne Cantwell, managing director of Decathlon Capital Partners. "Decathlon Capital's investment allows the company to take that model and grow it in an environment where online retail is becoming the preferred shopping method across categories and demographics."
The agreement between Cartsquad and Decathlon Capital Partners is a revenue-based financing deal, which means that future revenue is exchanged for upfront growth capital funding. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Decathlon Capital Partners' revenue-based financing model is a popular alternative for growth stage companies seeking funding deals that don't require them to surrender equity or company ownership.
About Cartsquad
Cartsquad operates a network of e-commerce platforms and sells brand-name and private-label products through leading third-party e-commerce channels and its own sites. The Company's expertise in sourcing, manufacturer relationships, distribution and e-commerce retail delivers industry-leading pricing to consumers in a wide array of consumer categories. Learn more at http://www.cartsquad.com.
About Decathlon Capital Partners
Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.
