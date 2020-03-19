DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Computing Market by Component, Application (Smart Cities, Industrial IoT, Remote Monitoring, AR-VR), End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global edge computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.9% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $28.07 billion by 2027.
Edge computing is changing the way data is being handled, processed, and delivered from millions of devices around the world. This technology is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years due to the tremendous increase in the number of intelligent applications. The growth in the edge computing market is fueled by several factors such as growing load on cloud infrastructure; rising adoption of industrial IoT; and rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time automated decision-making solutions. However, initial capital expenditure associated with the infrastructure is a major restraining factor hindering the growth of this market.
Based on the component, the edge computing market is segmented into hardware, platform, and services. Services are further segmented into training & support and consulting services. Hardware commanded the largest share of the overall edge computing market and is also expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that demand for the IoT deployments is fueling investments in edge computing infrastructure, including edge gateways and hyper-converged infrastructure.
On the basis of application, the smart cities segment commanded the largest share of the overall edge computing market in 2019. Due to the issue of safety related to roadways and other infrastructure, smart cities are implementing edge computing strategies.
Based on the end-use industry, the edge computing market is segmented into manufacturing, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunications, transportation & logistics, government & defense, energy & utilities and others (agriculture, education, and BFSI). Among these, the energy and utility segment is projected to grow at a considerable pace throughout the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the fact that energy and utility resources can easily generate a tremendous amount of data in a day, which is pushed back to a centralized cloud platform service to be processed, analyzed, and ultimately acted upon. Every utility company is desperately seeking to minimize capital expenditure and simplify ongoing technical management.
An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the global edge computing market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Today, a large number of business enterprises in North America are adopting edge computing technologies to enhance their IT infrastructure and leverage the benefits of new technologies, such as 5G and IoT. This coupled with the presence of majority of the established edge computing players and start-ups have boosted the growth of the overall edge computing market in the North American region.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Overview
3.2. Market Analysis by Component
3.3. Market Analysis by Application
3.4. Market Analysis by End-use Industry
3.5. Market Analysis by Geography
3.6. Competitive Analysis
4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.1.1. Growing Load on Cloud Infrastructure
4.2.1.2. Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT
4.2.1.3. Rising Demand for Low-Latency Processing and Real-Time Automated Decision-Making Solutions
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.2.1. High Capital Expenditure for Infrastructure Building
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.3.1. Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles and Connected Car Infrastructure
4.2.4. Challenges
4.2.4.1. Vulnerability Issues with IoT Devices
4.2.5. Trends
4.2.5.1. Proliferation of 5G Technology
5. Edge Computing Market, by Component
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Hardware
5.3. Platform
5.4. Services
5.4.1. Training and Support
5.4.2. Consulting Services
6. Edge Computing Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Smart Cities
6.3. Industrial IoT
6.4. AR/VR
6.5. Remote Monitoring
6.6. Content Delivery
6.7. Other Applications
7. Edge Computing Market, by End-Use Industry
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Energy & Utilities
7.3. Transportation & Logistics
7.4. Manufacturing
7.5. Healthcare
7.6. Government & Defense
7.7. Retail
7.8. Telecommunication
7.9. Media & Entertainment
7.10. Others
8. Global Edge Computing Market, by Geography
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. U.S.
8.2.2. Canada
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. U.K.
8.3.2. Germany
8.3.3. France
8.3.4. Italy
8.3.5. Spain
8.3.6. Rest of Europe
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.4.1. Japan
8.4.2. China
8.4.3. India
8.4.4. South Korea
8.4.5. Australia & New Zealand
8.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.5. Latin America
8.6. Middle East & Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Key Growth Strategies
9.2. Competitive Developments
9.2.1. New Product Launches
9.2.2. Mergers and Acquisitions
9.2.3. Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations
9.3. Competitive Benchmarking
9.4. Market Ranking by Key Player
10. Company Profiles
(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
10.1. Microsoft Corporation
10.2. Amazon
10.3. IBM Corporation
10.4. General Electric Company
10.5. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
10.6. Dell Technologies, Inc.
10.7. Hewlett-Packard Company
10.8. Juniper Networks, Inc.
10.9. Cisco System, Inc.
10.10. Google LLC
10.11. SAP SE
10.12. Intel Corporation
10.13. Machineshop, Inc.
10.14. Saguna Networks Ltd.
10.15. Foghorn Systems, Inc.
