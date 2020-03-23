DUBLIN, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge Computing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the global edge computing market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 9.14 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. The report on the global edge computing market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for decentralized computing to reduce latency in decision making. In addition, growing limitations of front-end devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the global edge computing market 2020-2024 as well.
Key Trends for global edge computing market 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies growing limitations of front-end devices as the prime reasons driving the global edge computing market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global edge computing Market 2020-2024.
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global edge computing market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., NVIDIA Corp. and Schneider Electric SE .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user placement
- Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mobility - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Finance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
10. Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
