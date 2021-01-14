DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Educational Equipment and Software: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of educational equipment and software used in the academic sector. The market is broken down into major types of educational equipment and software and by region. Revenue forecasts from 2020-2025 are given for each educational equipment and software segment and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
In contemporary times, teaching is aided by digital technology, which is revolutionizing education. Schools and colleges allow students to bring devices to class. This represents a shift from traditional school equipment to digital technology. Integrated learning solutions, augmented reality (AR), personalized learning, bite-sized learning, and the internet of things are some of the technologies that are transforming education. In 2020, the education sector is more student-centered, and classrooms are designed to provide flexible and collaborative learning.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused colleges and universities to go digital. Though online education is not a new trend, regional lockdowns boost online learning.
The education sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are major drivers for the educational equipment and software markets.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional educational equipment and software market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global educational equipment and software market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global educational equipment and software market.
