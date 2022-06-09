Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding EdTech Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced the results of the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in educational technology solutions across the globe.
"This is an exciting time in the EdTech industry as education technology companies experienced another record year of investments, product development, mergers and acquisitions, and global expansion," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "As EdTechs continue to deliver breakthrough solutions such as remote and hybrid learning platforms, student engagement solutions, in-demand skills training and more, we are thrilled to recognize the innovators and leaders driving the global digital transformation of the education industry. Congratulations to our entire 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners circle."
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the EdTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.
The 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Industry Leadership
Best Overall IT Solution for the Education Market: ManagedMethods
Best Overall IT Solution Provider for the Education Market: Vodafone Business
Overall EdTech Solution of the Year: Munetrix, Munetrix Enterprise Edition for Schools
Overall EdTech Company of the Year: Boxlight
Enhanced Curriculum
Enhanced Curriculum Solution of the Year: Teaching Strategies
Enhanced Curriculum Innovation Award: Artefact
Remote Learning
Remote Learning Solution of the Year: OrCam Technologies, OrCam Learn
Remote Learning Innovation Award: Learnosity
Classroom Technology
Classroom Management Solution Provider of the Year: Linewize
Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year: Logitech, Logitech Pen
Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year: Ellucian
Engagement and Adaptive Learning
Student Engagement Innovation of the Year: Istation, Power Path
Adaptive Learning Innovation of the Year: OKIOLABS
Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year: Edmentum
Language Learning
Language Learning Innovation of the Year: Immerse
Language Learning App of the Year: Oxford University Press, Oxford Reading Club
Learning Management Systems (LMS)
LMS Solution of the Year: Intellum
Overall LMS Solution Provider of the Year: Savvas Learning Company
College Preparation
Overall College Prep Solution of the Year: YouScience
Overall College Prep Company of the Year: Empowerly
STEM
Best Science Learning Solution: HMH Into Science K-8®
Best Math Learning Solution: Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics
Best STEM Solution for K-12: Verizon, Verizon Innovative Learning HQ
Best STEM Solution for HigherEd: McGraw Hill, ALEKS® online learning program
Overall STEM Education Solution of the Year: LEGO® Education, LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Essential
Creativity, Arts and Music
Art Education Solution of the Year: Wacom, Wacom One
Creativity Solution of the Year: Spotify, Soundtrap for Education
Global Engagement
Global Engagement Company of the Year: Terra Dotta
e-Learning
Publishing Software of the Year: RedShelf
Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year: BYJU'S
Overall e-Learning Company of the Year : Skillable
Online Courses
Courseware Solution Provider of the Year: Stride, Inc.
Tutoring Solution of the Year: iTutor.com
Best Technology Learning Platform: Labster
Online Learning Innovation Award: ADInstruments
Online Education Solution of the Year: Emeritus
Enterprise Learning
Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year: Skillsoft
Corporate Learning Solution of the Year: InStride, Career Education Paths
Early Childhood Education
Early Childhood Education Innovation of the Year: BellXcel
Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year: Clear Touch, Clear Touch7043XE
Next-Gen Schools
Best Student Personalization Solution: Varsity Tutors, Varsity Tutors for Schools
Classroom Tech Solution of the Year: Turnitin, Turnitin Draft Coach
Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year: ViewSonic Corp.
Learning Analytics
Learning Analytics Solution of the Year: n2y, Polaris
Learning Analytics Innovation Award: Illuminate Education, eduCLIMBER
Learning Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: engage2learn
Testing and Test Preparation
Best Online Proctoring Solution: Duolingo
Test Prep Innovation of the Year: Pocket Prep
Test Prep Solution of the Year: AvePoint EduTech
Enrollment Management
Enrollment Management Innovation of the Year: Element451
Overall Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year: Anthology
Student Safety
Best Technology Solution for Student Safety: CrisisGo, Safety iResponse
Student Safety Innovation Award: PikMyKid
