Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding EdTech Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced the results of the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in educational technology solutions across the globe.

"This is an exciting time in the EdTech industry as education technology companies experienced another record year of investments, product development, mergers and acquisitions, and global expansion," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "As EdTechs continue to deliver breakthrough solutions such as remote and hybrid learning platforms, student engagement solutions, in-demand skills training and more, we are thrilled to recognize the innovators and leaders driving the global digital transformation of the education industry. Congratulations to our entire 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners circle."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the EdTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

The 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Industry Leadership

Best Overall IT Solution for the Education Market: ManagedMethods

Best Overall IT Solution Provider for the Education Market: Vodafone Business

Overall EdTech Solution of the Year: Munetrix, Munetrix Enterprise Edition for Schools    

Overall EdTech Company of the Year: Boxlight

Enhanced Curriculum

Enhanced Curriculum Solution of the Year: Teaching Strategies    

Enhanced Curriculum Innovation Award: Artefact

Remote Learning

Remote Learning Solution of the Year: OrCam Technologies, OrCam Learn

Remote Learning Innovation Award: Learnosity

Classroom Technology

Classroom Management Solution Provider of the Year: Linewize

Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year: Logitech, Logitech Pen

Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year: Ellucian    

Engagement and Adaptive Learning

Student Engagement Innovation of the Year: Istation, Power Path

Adaptive Learning Innovation of the Year: OKIOLABS

Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year: Edmentum

Language Learning

Language Learning Innovation of the Year: Immerse

Language Learning App of the Year: Oxford University Press, Oxford Reading Club

Learning Management Systems (LMS)

LMS Solution of the Year: Intellum

Overall LMS Solution Provider of the Year: Savvas Learning Company

College Preparation

Overall College Prep Solution of the Year: YouScience

Overall College Prep Company of the Year: Empowerly        

STEM

Best Science Learning Solution: HMH Into Science K-8®

Best Math Learning Solution: Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics

Best STEM Solution for K-12: Verizon, Verizon Innovative Learning HQ

Best STEM Solution for HigherEd: McGraw Hill, ALEKS® online learning program

Overall STEM Education Solution of the Year: LEGO® Education, LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Essential

Creativity, Arts and Music

Art Education Solution of the Year: Wacom, Wacom One

Creativity Solution of the Year: Spotify, Soundtrap for Education

Global Engagement

Global Engagement Company of the Year: Terra Dotta    

e-Learning

Publishing Software of the Year: RedShelf

Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year: BYJU'S    

Overall e-Learning Company of the Year : Skillable

Online Courses

Courseware Solution Provider of the Year: Stride, Inc.

Tutoring Solution of the Year: iTutor.com

Best Technology Learning Platform: Labster    

Online Learning Innovation Award: ADInstruments

Online Education Solution of the Year: Emeritus    

Enterprise Learning

Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year: Skillsoft

Corporate Learning Solution of the Year: InStride, Career Education Paths

Early Childhood Education

Early Childhood Education Innovation of the Year: BellXcel

Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year: Clear Touch, Clear Touch7043XE

Next-Gen Schools

Best Student Personalization Solution: Varsity Tutors, Varsity Tutors for Schools

Classroom Tech Solution of the Year: Turnitin, Turnitin Draft Coach

Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year: ViewSonic Corp.

Learning Analytics

Learning Analytics Solution of the Year: n2y, Polaris

Learning Analytics Innovation Award: Illuminate Education, eduCLIMBER

Learning Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: engage2learn

Testing and Test Preparation

Best Online Proctoring Solution: Duolingo

Test Prep Innovation of the Year: Pocket Prep

Test Prep Solution of the Year: AvePoint EduTech

Enrollment Management

Enrollment Management Innovation of the Year: Element451

Overall Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year: Anthology    

Student Safety

Best Technology Solution for Student Safety: CrisisGo, Safety iResponse

Student Safety Innovation Award: PikMyKid

###

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact

James Johnson, EdTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, james@edtechbreakthrough.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE EdTech Breakthrough

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.