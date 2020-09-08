DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19
The study considers the present scenario of the electric lawn mowers market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The global electric lawn mowers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2025
The global electric lawn mowers market size is likely to cross revenues of over $8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2020-2025. The industry is likely to witness an increase in revenue during the period and the YOY growth will not slow down afterward. The increased penetration of robotic lawn mowers globally, coupled with a long repurchase cycle of gas-powered equipment and increased stringency in environmental laws is expected to further boost the demand for electric lawn mowers across the globe during the forecast period.
Robotic lawn mowers are such a variant, which are likely to witness the double-digit YOY growth due to the high demand from Europe and the increased awareness of these devices in developing countries. The increasing popularity of these devices in the residential sector is expected to drive market demand. The increase in per capita income and the number of dual-income households constitute the basis of increasing spending on consumer goods, lawn beautification, yard maintenance, thereby boosting the global lawn mowers market. However, the high cost of branded electric lawn mowers is a major growth inhibitor in APAC countries. There is low penetration in India, Thailand, and Vietnam due to the availability of low-cost mechanical models and preference for manual labor over automated techniques.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the electric lawn mowers market during the forecast period:
- Rising Consumer Preference toward Smart Technology
- Increased Adoption of Green Landscaping
- Growth in the Use of Battery-powered Products
- Increased Demand from Golf Courses
Global Electric Lawn Mowers Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, distribution, blade & drive, and geography.
The demand for electric walk-behind mowers is expected to grow with the increase in the number of lawns, gardens, and yards across the world. Electric walk-behind mowers, which are likely to be an ongoing trend in the forecast period, changing technologies, and the growing use of smart tech, are likely to allow vendors to introduce eco-friendly and creative products, thereby influencing the electric lawn mowers market growth. However, the increasing market for robot-operated devices in Europe is expected to gain more momentum in the coming years, which, in turn, disrupt the adoption rate of electric walk-behind-mowers. Self-propelled, push, and hover lawn mowers are the major types of equipment that are expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period.
Insights by Geography
The Europe electric lawn mowers market is expected to reach close to $5 billion by 2025. Vendors have introduced new variants of robotic as well as traditional devices with better mowing efficiency and high battery backup. Increased support for innovations in industries across Europe along with the evolution of existing manufacturing operations by advanced computing, sensor technologies, and robotics is expected rod rive the market during the forecast period. Although Western European countries such as Germany and France have always been the major manufacturing hubs and innovation-driven, countries in Central and Eastern Europe are rapidly catching up due to strong infrastructural growth, availability of high-quality skilled and low-cost labor, and enhanced R&D support by various governments in the region.
Insights by Vendors
The global electric lawn mowers market is highly fragmented, with many local and international market players. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may have a negative effect on vendors. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence. While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the electric lawn mowers market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the electric lawn mowers market share?
3. How is the growth of the professional landscaping segment influencing the growth of global electric lawn mowers market?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the electric lawn mowers market, and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electric lawn mowers market share?
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user Type
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Mower Blade Type
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Drive Type
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1 Dynamics of Landscaping Industry
7.1.1 Overview
7.2 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mower
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Design & Working System
7.3 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation
8 Impact of COVID-19
8.1 Overview
8.2 COVID-19 Impact on Global Trade
8.2.1 Impact on Global Value Chain
8.2.2 Disruptions in Global Supply Chain & Garden Equipment Market
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Rising Consumer Preference Toward Smart Technology
9.2 Increased Adoption of Green Landspacing
9.3 Growing Use of Battery-Powered Products
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increased Demand for Golf Courses
10.2 Growth in Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives
10.3 Development of Sustainable Cities
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Shortage of Skilled and Qualified Labors
11.2 Upsurge in Artificial Turf Usage
11.3 Rise of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping Conditions
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Value Chain Overview
12.2 Value Chain Analysis
12.2.1 Raw Material And Component Suppliers
12.2.2 Manufacturers
12.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers
12.2.4 End-User
13 Market Landscape
13.1 Garden Equipment Market
13.1.1 Market Overview
13.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.2 Lawn Mower Market
13.2.1 Market Overview
13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Electric Lawn Mower Market
13.3.1 Historical Data 2016-2018
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Unit)
13.4 Five Forces Analysis
13.4.1 Threat Of New Entrants
13.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
13.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
13.4.4 Threat Of Substitutes
13.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Market Size & Forecast By Product
14.4.1 Revenue
14.4.2 Unit Shipment
15 Electric Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
15.2 Market Snaphot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment
15.3 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Products
15.5 Electric Self-Propelled Mower
15.6 Electric Push Mower
15.7 Electric Walk-Behind Hover Lawn Mower
16 Electric Ride-On Lawn Mowers
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment
16.3 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Products
16.5 Electric Standard Ride-On Lawn Mower
16.6 Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mower
16.7 Electric Lawn Tractor
16.8 Electric Garden Tractor
17 Robotic Lawn Mowers
17.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipment
17.2 Market Size & Forecast By Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipment
18 End-Users
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Residential Users
18.5 Professional Landscaping Services
18.6 Golf Courses
18.7 Government & Others
19 Blade Type
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 Deck/Standard Blades
19.5 Mulching Blades
19.6 Lifting Blades
19.7 Cylinder Blades
20 Drive Type
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
20.3 Market Overview
20.4 RWD
20.5 FWD
20.6 AWD
21 Distribution Channel
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Manufacture, Production, And Distribution
21.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores
21.4 Distribution Through Online Websites
22 Geography
22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
22.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment
22.4 Geographic Overview
23 North America
24 Europe
25 APAC
26 Latin America
27 Middle East & Africa
28 Competitive Landscape
28.1 Competition Overview
28.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition
28.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index
29 Key Company Profiles
29.1 Deere & Company
29.2 Honda
29.3 Husqvarna
29.4 MTD Products
29.5 Robert Bosch
29.6 Stiga
29.7 Techtronic Industries (TTI)
29.8 The Toro Company
30 Other Prominent Vendors
30.1 Agco
30.2 Alamo Group
30.3 Alfred Karcher
30.4 AL-KO
30.5 Ariens Company
30.6 AS-Motor
30.7 Bad Boy Mowers
30.8 Black + Decker
30.9 Blount International
30.10 Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)
30.11 Briggs & Stratton
30.12 Carraro
30.13 Chervon Group
30.14 Cobra
30.15 Einhell Germany
30.16 Emak Group
30.17 Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
30.18 E.Zicom
30.19 Future Gen Robotics
30.20 Generac Power Systems
30.21 Greenworks Tool
30.22 Grey Technology (GTech)
30.23 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
30.24 Hayter Limited
30.25 Hitachi
30.26 Hustler Turf Equipment
30.27 Hyundai
30.28 iRobot
30.29 Linea Tielle
30.30 LG
30.31 Lowe's (Kobalt)
30.32 Makita Corporation
30.33 Mamibot
30.34 McLane Manufacturing
30.35 Mean Green Products
30.36 Milagrow Humantech
30.37 Ningbo NGP Industry
30.38 Positec Tool (Worx)
30.39 Scag Power Equipment (Metalcraft of Mayville)
30.40 Schiller Grounds Care
30.41 Shibaura
30.42 Snow Joe
30.43 Stihl
30.44 Sumec (Yard Force)
30.45 Swisher Acquisition
30.46 Textron
30.47 The Kobi Company
30.48 Turflynx
30.49 Volta
30.50 Weibang
30.51 Wiper Ecorobt by Niko
30.52 Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)
30.53 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
30.54 Zipper Maschinen
30.55 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
