The global electric vehicle (EV) semiconductor market is estimated to experience an approximate 32.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2026.
Semiconductors contribute to making EVs efficient, interactive, and safe, supporting various in-vehicle interactivity features, vehicle firmware, and EV batteries and powertrains. The need for longer driving range and faster charging times in EVs has led to the usage of advanced semiconductor technologies, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN).
With 2021 as the base year, the study provides market size estimates and growth prospects up to 2026. Revenue forecast, pricing trends, competitive analysis, COVID-19 impact discussion, and company profiles of leading manufacturers are included in the study, which follows a specific methodology comprising discussions with senior management of EV semiconductor manufacturers and automotive original equipment manufacturers supported by secondary research.
Research Scope
The scope of this study is limited to semiconductors used in battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and excludes aftermarket and semiconductors used in EV supply equipment.
The study's main objective is to identify key growth opportunities, drivers, and restraints in the EV semiconductor market. The study includes in-depth market analyses for the forecast period of 2022 to 2026 by vehicle type (BEV and PHEV), component (analog, memory, discrete, logic, and others), application (powertrain, chassis and safety, infotainment and telematics, body and convenience, and advanced driver-assistance systems [ADAS]), and geography.
Research Highlights
- Stringent emission regulations, government support, push toward ADAS and vehicle autonomy, miniaturization trend, aggressive EV launches, and the fleet electrification targets of automotive manufacturers would drive the need for efficient and robust semiconductors in EVs.
- The post-pandemic chip shortage crisis, increasing competitive intensity, inadequate EV supporting infrastructure, and geopolitical tensions are expected growth restraints to the market during the forecast period.
- Robust industry collaborations, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology, adoption of compound semiconductors such as SiC and GaN, and localization of chip manufacturing are future growth opportunities for semiconductor vendors in the market.
- EMEA led the market by revenue in 2021 and is forecast to witness a CAGR of 26.7% between 2021 and 2026. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region with a 37.1% CAGR, regaining its market dominance in the forecast period.
- The EV semiconductor market generated $5,428.6 million in revenue in 2021, with a base year growth rate of 99.8%. BEVs are expected to remain the dominant vehicle type segment with a 33.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2026. By component, discrete would be the fastest-growing segment with a projected CAGR of 32.7%. The powertrain segment would continue to dominate the market by application, but ADAS is estimated to witness the highest growth at 38.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2026.
Companies Mentioned
- Infineon Technologies
- NXP Semiconductors
- Renesas Electronics
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/magk01
