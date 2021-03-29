Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electromagnetic Navigation Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report was developed using extensive primary and secondary research by the publisher's analysts. Data from proprietary databases, proprietary market reports, company reports, import/export databases, and secondary data sources on medical device markets were used to develop estimates of 2019 worldwide market size by product segment, ASPs, sales, and market share for the top suppliers by product segment.

Devices in this global market analysis include surgical navigation equipment and instruments employing electromagnetic surgical instrument tracking technology for real-time guidance of surgical procedures.

The analysis includes:

  • Market Size (2019-2024)
  • Unit Volume (2019-2024)
  • Average Selling Prices (2019-2024)
  • Sales (2019-2024)
  • Competitor Sales & Market Share (2019)

Companies Mentioned

  • Brainlab
  • Collin
  • Fiagon
  • Heal Force
  • Joimax
  • Karl Storz
  • Medtronic
  • Olympus
  • Stryker
  • Veran

