DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Toll Collection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electronic toll collection market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 16.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 10% during 2020-2025.
The development of smart transportation systems, along with the growing requirement of effective traffic management solutions, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, as a result of the rapidly rising population across the globe, which is leading to increasing on-road vehicles, there is increased adoption of ETC systems across developing nations to manage the additional congestion at toll plazas on highways and roads.
Additionally, various technological advancements, including the utilization of real-time tracking and monitoring devices on vehicles and the adoption of radio-frequency identification (RFID) sensors, are favoring the market growth. Apart from toll collection, these systems also aid in tracking stolen automobiles and managing over-speeding vehicles.
Other factors, including favorable government policies to improve transportation infrastructure, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the increasing automation across the automotive sector, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Conduent Business Services LLC, Cubic Transportation Systems Inc., Efkon AG, Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Q-Free, Raytheon Company, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Thales Group, Trans Core, Transurban Limited Ltd., etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global electronic toll collection market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the system?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the subsystem?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the toll charging?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global electronic toll collection market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 RFID
6.2 DSRC
6.3 Others
7 Market Breakup by System
7.1 Transponder - or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems
7.2 Other Toll Collection Systems
8 Market Breakup by Subsystem
8.1 Automated Vehicle Identification
8.2 Automated Vehicle Classification
8.3 Violation Enforcement System
8.4 Transaction Processing
9 Market Breakup by Offering
9.1 Hardware
9.2 Back Office and Other Services
10 Market Breakup by Toll Charging
10.1 Distance Based
10.2 Point Based
10.3 Time Based
10.4 Perimeter Based
11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Highways
11.2 Urban Areas
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.3 Europe
12.4 Latin America
12.5 Middle East and Africa
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
- 3M
- Conduent Business Services LLC
- Cubic Transportation Systems Inc.
- Efkon AG
- Kapsch Trafficcom AG
- Q-Free
- Raytheon Company
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- Thales Group
- Trans Core
- Transurban Limited Ltd.
