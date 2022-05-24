DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research focuses on assessing the market potential and future growth prospects of the EMS industry, while considering the risks involved, short-term and long-term challenges, micro- and macro-level trends, vertical specific trends, the current and future impact of Digital Transformation, technology advancements, the evolving role of EMS companies in design and innovation building technology platforms, and components in the value chain, to arrive at estimates.
The global electronics manufacturing services market traditionally comprised of companies that manufacture electronic products, predominantly assembling components on Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and box builds for OEMs.
The market was established more than five decades ago to execute manufacturing designs from government, defense, and research institutions. As the years progressed, the market grew to support the overflowing demands that exceeded volume capacity in OEMs.
Today OEMs and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) are seeing more value from EMS companies, leading to involvement beyond just manufacturing services to product design and developments, testing, aftersales services, such as repair, remanufacturing, marketing, and product lifecycle management. Thus, the EMS market has grown into a multi-billion dollar business over the years.
Conventionally, 3C products have been the majority revenue contributor to the EMS market. However, with the start of the digital age driven by the ever-growing dependence on data, automation, and artificial intelligence, the need to embed electronics into products across all verticals has increased drastically.
Some emerging verticals that introduce innovative products by adopting IoT include medical and smart-home devices. The automotive vertical will be one of the growth opportunities in the next decade. The development of self-driving cars and Electric Vehicles (EVs) necessitates advanced electronics-based products such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and infotainment that require the expertise of EMS companies.
While growth opportunities remain strong, there are several significant challenges that EMS companies face. One among them is the stiff competition leading to pricing issues, another being shortening product life cycles, leading to planning and profitability challenges due to low-volume manufacturing. EMS companies are trying to overcome these challenges in a myriad ways combining the traditional and emerging tools and methodologies.
However, it would be worth mentioning that the adoption of digital technologies, combining software, connectivity, automation, AI and ML to optimize every aspect of operations to improve time-to-market, time-to-volume, planning and scheduling, and profitability to ultimately improve the customer experience and create a win-win situation.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- How big is the EMS market in terms of the revenue?
- Did the market grow in 2020?
- Will the market grow in the next 5 years, and to what extent?
- Where is the major growth coming from?
- What will be the impact of convergence of AI/ML, IoT, 5G, and automation on EMS companies and end-user products?
- How can EMS companies defy competition, improve profitability, and expand the customer base?
- How can EMS companies defy challenges coming from new technology advancements and shorter product life cycles?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of Top Three Strategic Imperative on the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Scope of Analysis
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Growth Drivers for Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Growth Restraints for Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Revenue Forecast - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Key Findings by Region - North America
- Key Findings by Region - Europe
- Key Findings by Region - Asia-Pacific
- Key Findings by Region - RoW
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Factors Influencing Operational Efficiency and Business Risks
- Competitive Environment - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Revenue Share - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Company Overview - Foxconn
- Segment Overview - Foxconn
- R&D Focus - Foxconn
- Electric Vehicle Initiative - Foxconn
- Key Activities - Foxconn
- SWOT Analysis - Foxconn
- Company Overview - PEGATRON Corporation
- Segment Overview - PEGATRON Corporation
- Portfolio and Technology Development - PEGATRON Corporation
- SWOT Analysis - PEGATRON Corporation
- Company Overview - Flex
- Segment Overview - Flex
- Strategic Focus - Flex
- Key Highlights in the Automotive Industry - Flex
- SWOT Analysis - Flex
- Company Overview - Jabil
- Segment Overview - Jabil
- SWOT Analysis - Jabil
- Company Overview - Sanmina Corporation
- Segment Overview - Sanmina Corporation
- SWOT Analysis - Sanmina Corporation
3. Key Trends - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Key Trends - Digital Transformation in Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Key Trends - Industry 4.0 in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Key Trends - Emerging Technologies to Improve Operational Efficiency
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive Vertical
- Key Growth Metrics - Automotive Vertical
- Value Chain and Scope of EMS in Automotive Vertical
- Revenue Forecast - Automotive Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Automotive Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Pandemic's Impact on the Automotive Vertical
- Electric Vehicle Sales
- EV Strategy for EMS Market Participants
- AV and EV Collaborations in the EMS Market
- Autonomous Vehicles Sales Outlook by Level of Autonomy
- Autonomous Driving Definitions
- Key Trends in Autonomous Driving
- Key Factors EMS Companies Should Consider for Long-term Growth
- Revenue Share - Automotive Vertical
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Aerospace and Defense Vertical
- Key Growth Metrics - Aerospace and Defense Vertical
- Introduction to EMS in the A&D Vertical
- Revenue Forecast - Aerospace and Defense Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Aerospace and Defense Vertical
- Key Trends in Aerospace and Defense that Affect the EMS Market
- Aircraft Revenue Prospects for EMS
- Opportunity Analysis from Drones (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles)
- Role of Additive Manufacturing (AM) in Aerospace and Defense EMS Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Aerospace and Defense Vertical
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Consumer Electronics Vertical
- Key Growth Metrics - Consumer Electronics Vertical
- Revenue Forecast - Consumer Electronics Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Consumer Electronics Vertical
- IoT will Be a Key Driver in the Consumer Electronics EMS Market
- Competitive Strategies to Consider
- Revenue Share - Consumer Electronics Vertical
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Communications Vertical
- Key Growth Metrics for Communications Vertical
- Revenue Forecast - Communications Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Communications Vertical
- 5G Opportunity Analysis for EMS in Communications
- COVID-19 Impact and Key Challenge Analysis in 5G for EMS
- Urbanization and Smart Cities Mega Trend
- Data Center Growth
- Regional Insights
- Revenue Share - Communications Vertical
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Other Industry Verticals
- Key Growth Metrics - Other Industry Verticals
- Revenue Forecast - Other Industry Verticals
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Others Industry Verticals
- Energy Market Opportunities
- Medical Device Manufacturing Market
- Medical Device Vertical Key Trends
- Medical Device Market - Pandemic Impact Assessment
- Regional Insights
9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Electronics Manufacturing Services Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Industrial Digital Transformation, Led by IoT Implementation, is a High Growth Opportunity for the Next Five Years
- Growth Opportunity 2: Solutions to Improve Productivity and Margins for Enhancing the Organic Growth Opportunity
- Growth Opportunity 3: Energy Infrastructure will Propel the Future of EMS Growth
10. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Foxconn
- PEGATRON Corporation
- Flex
- Jabil
- Sanmina Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lh3vn4
