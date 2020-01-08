DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Elevator & Escalator Market, By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walk Ways), By Service, By Elevator Technology, By End-User, By Elevator Door Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Elevator & Escalator Market is projected to grow from $ 81 billion in 2018 to around $ 101 billion by 2024, owing to rising urbanization, growing construction and infrastructure sectors and increasing spending on maintenance and modernization of existing equipment base across the globe.
Some of the other factors that are expected to positively influence the market in the coming years include improving after sales services, energy efficient designs, proactive maintenance & modernization of equipment, and rising market competition coupled with growing partnerships and mergers & acquisitions. Asia-Pacific is the major demand generating region for elevators & escalators, globally, followed by Europe and North America.
Some of the major players operating in the Global Elevator & Escalator Market are United Technologies Corporation, Schindler Holding Ltd, KONE Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Canny Elevator Co. Ltd, Hitachi Group, Fujitec Company Limited, Hyundai Elevators, and Toshiba Elevators.
Years Considered
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Brand Satisfaction
4.3. Key Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.4. Challenges & Unmet Needs
4.5. Annual Maintenance Service
5. Global Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walk Ways)
5.2.2. By Service (Maintenance & Repair, New Installation and Modernization)
5.2.3. By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)
5.2.4. By Elevator Technology (Traction, Hydraulic and Machine Room-Less Traction)
5.2.5. By Elevator Door Type (Automatic and Manual)
5.2.6. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America)
5.2.7. By Company
5.3. Product Map
5.3.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walk Ways)
5.3.2. By Service (Maintenance & Repair, New Installation and Modernization)
5.3.3. By Elevator Technology (Traction, Hydraulic and Machine Room-Less Traction)
5.3.4. By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)
5.3.5. By Elevator Door Type (Automatic and Manual)
5.3.6. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America)
6. Asia-Pacific Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Product Map
6.4. Asia-Pacific Elevator & Escalator Market Regional Analysis
7. Europe Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Product Map
7.4. Europe Elevator & Escalator Market Regional Analysis
8. North America Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Product Map
8.4. North America Elevator & Escalator Market Regional Analysis
9. Middle East & Africa Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Product Map
9.4. Middle East & Africa Elevator & Escalator Market Regional Analysis
10. South America Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Product Map
10.4. South America Elevator & Escalator Market Regional Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Company Profiles
13.1.1. United Technologies Corporation
13.1.2. Schindler Holding Ltd.
13.1.3. KONE Corporation
13.1.4. Thyssenkrupp AG
13.1.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.1.6. Canny Elevator Co. Ltd.
13.1.7. Hitachi Group
13.1.8. Fujitec Company Limited
13.1.9. Hyundai Elevators
13.1.10. Toshiba Elevator & Building Systems Corporation
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o71ugw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716