DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Email Security Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the global email security market.
Email remains the number one threat vector. It is the primary mode of corporate communication and the de facto standard for B2B and B2C communications. During the COVID-19 pandemic, email continues to be the chief channel for business communication, and this trend is driven by the surging trend of working from home.
Over the past few years, the complexity and the volume of threats have increased significantly. Email-based threats have become big business; specific verticals and individuals within organizations are targeted. Threat vectors continue to evolve, and the need for secure email has never been stronger. Attackers are more focused on people and less on systems. Business email compromise (BEC) fraud continues to affect organizations, both large and small. Consequently, traditional security solutions that are designed to protect systems and infrastructure are now inadequate.
Sophisticated and highly targeted email-borne attacks are on the rise, and many of these attacks use social engineering techniques. For businesses of all sizes, this is a serious problem as the legitimate communication channel they rely on extensively, email, is also the channel of choice to deliver malware and malwareless attacks. Advanced attacks combine email and cloud accounts. Cybercriminals are also leveraging pandemic-driven fears and uncertainties to launch their attacks.
The most significant trend in the market is the acceleration of the migration to the cloud. Customers are adopting cloud-based mailbox services and moving their email security to the cloud from on-premise appliances. The substantial adoption of Microsoft Office 365 has caused the biggest loss of email security posture for organizations.
As a result, organizations are looking for integrated solutions to increase operational efficiencies while gaining stronger and more comprehensive security. In such a competitive environment, email security vendors must be able to differentiate themselves.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements
- Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective
- Introduction to the Research Service
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Email Security
- Impact of the Cloud
- Impact of Social Media
- Email Security Functions and Features
- Why is Email Security Important?
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Distribution Channels
3. External Challenges - Drivers and Restraints: Total Email Security Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Trends and Predictions for the Email Security Market
- Macro Trend Impact on Email Security
- Macro Trend Discussion - Migration to the Cloud
- Macro Trend Discussion - Integrated Solutions that Lead to Vendor Consolidation
5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Email Security Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Email Security Market - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast Comparison with a Previous Study - Revenue
- Revenue Forecast Comparison with a Previous Study - Growth Rate
- Revenue Forecast Comparison with a Previous Study
- Total Email Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Total Email Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Total Email Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Total Email Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Total Email Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment
- Total Email Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Business Segment
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Email Security Market
- Competitive Analysis, Total Email Security Market - Market Share
- Total Email Security Market - Market Share (2019 versus 2020)
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share (2019 versus 2020)
- Total Email Security Market - Market Share Gains, 2020
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share Gains, 2020
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Regional Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants, 2020
- Regional Revenue Discussion - Major Market Participants
- Business Segment Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants, 2020
- Business Segment Revenue Discussion - Major Market Participants
- Vertical Market Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants, 2020
- Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion - Major Market Participants
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Cloud Migration
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Social Engineering Threats
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Cyber Attackers Aggressively Target the Financial, Government, and Healthcare Segments
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Integrated Cloud Security
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth in the Email Security Market
8. Strategic Insights for CISOs
- CISOs' Concerns
- Strategic Insights for CISOs
9. Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments Breakdown
- Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments - Market Engineering Measurements
- Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments - Revenue Forecast
- Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments - Market Share
- Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments - Competitive Environment
10. Midsize Segment Breakdown
11. Large Business Segment Breakdown
12. Enterprise Segment Breakdown
13. Large Enterprise Segment Breakdown
14. North America Breakdown
- North America Market - Revenue Forecast
- North America Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- North America - Market Share
- North America - Market Shares, 2019 versus 2020
15. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Breakdown
16. APAC Breakdown
17. LATAM Breakdown
18. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trends' Impact on Email Security
- Mega Trend Discussion - Industry Consolidation
- Mega Trend Discussion - New and Improved Features and Functionality
- Mega Trend Discussion - Cyberattacks that Aggressively Target the Financial, Government, and Healthcare Segments
- Mega Trend Discussion - Email Security Integration into Broader Cloud Security Portfolios
19. The Last Word
- The Last Word - Predictions
- The Last Word - Recommendations
20. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Microsoft
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3q6phn
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-email-security-market-forecast-to-2025-301279259.html
SOURCE Research and Markets