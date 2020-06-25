DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Encoder Market, by Type (Rotary Encoder, Linear Encoder), by Technology (Optical, Magnetic, Others), by End User Industry (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Textiles, Automotive, Packaging, Food & Beverages, Others), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Encoder Market was valued at around $ 1.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 2.4 billion by 2025.
The Global Encoder Market has been categorized into type, technology, end-user industry and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into rotary encoder and linear encoder. The rotary encoder segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to their widespread adoption in industrial and commercial designs owing to their high durability and performance. Based on technology, the Global Encoder Market is categorized into optical, magnetic, and others. Among them, the optical technology-based encoders are anticipated to witness the highest growth through 2025 as they are widely being used in automation in the industrial, textile, paper, rubber, plastic, wood, metal, and consumer electronics industries.
In terms of End-user Industry, the Global Encoder Market can be categorized into industrial, consumer electronics, textiles, automobile, packaging, food & beverages, & others. The industrial and consumer electronics end-user segments are expected to be leading the market owing to rapidly growing adoption of upcoming technologies such as robotics, drones, automation & smart manufacturing, etc.
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Encoder Market through 2025, followed by North America. Significant growth in industrial, consumer electronics, automotive & textile industries and adoption of Industry 4.0 will propel the demand for encoders in in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. However, the global economic slowdown and spread of COVID-19 pandemic poses a major threat for the Global Encoder Market in the near future.
Some of the major players operating in the Global Encoder Market include Omron Automation, Rockwell Automation, Sensata Technologies, Baumer Group, Dynapar Corporation, Faulhader Group, Posital-Fraba Inc., Heidenhain GmbH, Elco Industrie Automation GmbH and Maxon Motor Ag. Leading companies are increasingly focusing on new product launches to gain a larger share in the Global Encoder Market.
The Objective of the Study:
- To outline, classify and estimate the Global Encoder Market on the basis of type, technology, end-user industry and regional distribution.
- To study and forecast the global market size of the encoder market
- To project the size of encoder market, in terms of value, with respect to key types such as rotary encoder, linear encoder.
- To understand the regional market structure of encoder market, the Global Encoder Market is segmented in five regions, namely - Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America and forecast the market size.
- To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the Global Encoder Market.
- To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the Global Encoder Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, innovative product modifications, new entrants in the Global Encoder Market.
- To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the manufacturing and supply of encoder worldwide.
