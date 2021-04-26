NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The report on the engineering services outsourcing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost savings options from lower labor wages and growing focus on core competencies and lack of in house expertise.
The engineering services outsourcing market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the reduced time to market and improved access to emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the engineering services outsourcing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The engineering services outsourcing market covers the following areas:
Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Sizing
Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Forecast
Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- ALTEN Group
- Capgemini Services SAS
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- RLE INTERNATIONAL Produktentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Comparison by End user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer electronic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Sourcing
- Comparison by sourcing
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by sourcing
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Price driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture
- Alten GmbH
- Aricent Group
- HCL Technologies
- Infosys
- RLE International Group
- TCS
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Wipro
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
