NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. Environmental Monitoring Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.1 Billion by the year 2025, Environmental Monitoring Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$326.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$278.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Environmental Monitoring Sensors will reach a market size of US$518.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Agilent Technologies
- AirTest Technologies Inc.
- Applied Technologies Inc.
- City Technology Ltd.
- Coastal Environmental Systems Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- ChemTreat
- Hach Company
- Trojan Technologies
- E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Ocean Optics Inc.
- Raytheon Company
- Sensors Inc.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Vaisala Oyj
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell
Major Concerns
Growing Significance in Developing Nations
Key Growth Drivers
Legislations Drive Demand
Concerns over GHG Emissions Fuel Need for Proactive Interventions
Greenhouse Gases Largely Caused by Human Activity
Rising Incidence of Environmental Disasters Increase Uptake
Competitive Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agilent Technologies (USA)
AirTest Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)
City Technology, Ltd. (UK)
Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc. (USA)
Danaher Corporation (USA)
ChemTreat (USA)
Hach Company (USA)
Trojan Technologies (Canada)
E.S.I. Environmental Sensors, Inc. (Canada)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)
Ocean Optics, Inc. (USA)
Raytheon Company (USA)
Sensors, Inc. (USA)
TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)
Vaisala Oyj (Finland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Environment Sensing and Monitoring to Emerge as Mainstream Market
Increasing Use of Environmental Sensing for Monitoring Climate
Change
IEM Critical for Addressing Climate Change
Environmental Monitoring and Biodiversity
Innovative and Greener Products: Need of the Hour
Miniaturization Penetrates into Environmental Sensors Market
Remote Environmental Monitoring - Catching the Trend
Remote Sensing of Environment - Low Cost Model of Monitoring
Integrated Environmental-Economic Information Vital for Policy
Makers
Analytics in Environment Sensing
Biosensors find Increasing Use
Improved Government Spending Drives Environmental Monitoring
Market
Chemical Sensors - High Growth Prospects on Offer
Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors
Rise in Use of Gas Sensors for Environmental Monitoring
Innovative Sensor Technology Drives Advancements in Gas
Detection Devices
MEMS Sensors Role in Automotive Applications
Pervasive Sensing Trend
Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects
Extensive Use of Global Positioning Systems
Increasing Role of Remote Sensing Devices for On-Road Screening
Technological Advancements Driving Demand for Water Quality
Monitoring Equipment
Opportunities in Store in the Marine Sector
Challenging Business Environment
Complexity and Uncertainty - Major Challenges for Environmental
Monitoring
Longevity and Continuity - Important Parameters for Effective
Monitoring Program
Budget Constraints - Haunting the Monitoring Programs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Environmental Monitoring Sensors (Product Segment)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Environmental Monitoring Sensors (Product Segment)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 6: Environmental Monitoring Sensors (Product Segment)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Outdoor Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Outdoor Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 9: Outdoor Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Environmental Monitoring Software (Product Segment)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Environmental Monitoring Software (Product Segment)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 12: Environmental Monitoring Software (Product Segment)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Indoor Environmental Monitors (Product Segment) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Indoor Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 15: Indoor Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Wearable Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Wearable Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 18: Wearable Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Particulate Detection (Component) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Particulate Detection (Component) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Particulate Detection (Component) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Chemical Detection (Component) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Chemical Detection (Component) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Chemical Detection (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Biological Detection (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Biological Detection (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Biological Detection (Component) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Temperature Sensing (Component) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Temperature Sensing (Component) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Temperature Sensing (Component) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Moisture Detection (Component) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Moisture Detection (Component) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Moisture Detection (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Noise Measurement (Component) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Noise Measurement (Component) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Noise Measurement (Component) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Continuous Monitoring (Sampling Method) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Continuous Monitoring (Sampling Method) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Continuous Monitoring (Sampling Method) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 40: Active Monitoring (Sampling Method) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 41: Active Monitoring (Sampling Method) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: Active Monitoring (Sampling Method) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Passive Monitoring (Sampling Method) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Passive Monitoring (Sampling Method) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 45: Passive Monitoring (Sampling Method) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 46: Intermittent Monitoring (Sampling Method) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Intermittent Monitoring (Sampling Method) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 48: Intermittent Monitoring (Sampling Method) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Air Monitoring (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Air Monitoring (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 51: Air Monitoring (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Water Monitoring (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Water Monitoring (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 54: Water Monitoring (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Soil Monitoring (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 56: Soil Monitoring (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 57: Soil Monitoring (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Noise Monitoring (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Noise Monitoring (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 60: Noise Monitoring (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 63: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 64: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 66: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 67: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Sampling Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in the United States by Sampling Method: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 69: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Sampling Method: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in
US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 72: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 73: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 75: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Review by Component in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Sampling Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Review by Sampling Method in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Sampling Method for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 84: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 85: Japanese Market for Environmental Sensing and
Monitoring Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Japanese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Japanese Market for Environmental Sensing and
Monitoring Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Japanese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 91: Japanese Market for Environmental Sensing and
Monitoring Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Sampling Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Sampling Method for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Japanese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Sampling Method: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Japanese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CHINA
Table 97: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component:
2009-2017
Table 102: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Sampling
Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Sampling
Method: 2009-2017
Table 105: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market by Sampling Method: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Chinese Demand for Environmental Sensing and
Monitoring Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 107: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 109: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 112: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 113: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 115: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018-2025
Table 116: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 118: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Sampling Method: 2018-2025
Table 119: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Europe in US$ Million by Sampling Method: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Sampling Method: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 121: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 122: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 124: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 126: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Component: 2009-2017
Table 129: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 130: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in France by Sampling Method: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Sampling Method: 2009-2017
Table 132: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Sampling Method: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 134: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Review in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 136: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 138: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 141: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Sampling Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 142: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Sampling Method: 2009-2017
Table 143: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Component: 2009-2017
Table 144: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Sampling Method: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 148: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 150: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component:
2009-2017
Table 153: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Sampling
Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Sampling
Method: 2009-2017
Table 156: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market by Sampling Method: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Italian Demand for Environmental Sensing and
Monitoring Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 160: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Sensing and
Monitoring Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: United Kingdom Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 163: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Sensing and
Monitoring Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: United Kingdom Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 166: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Sensing and
Monitoring Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Sampling Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Sampling Method for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: United Kingdom Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Sampling Method: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 169: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: United Kingdom Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 172: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Review by Component in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Sampling Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Historic Market Review by Sampling Method in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Sampling Method for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 183: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 184: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 186: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 189: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 190: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Sampling Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Russia by Sampling Method: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 192: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Sampling Method: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 195: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 196: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 197: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018-2025
Table 200: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 202: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Sampling Method: 2018-2025
Table 203: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Sampling Method: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Sampling Method: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 206: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 208: Asia-Pacific Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 209: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Asia-Pacific Environmental Sensing and Monitoring
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
