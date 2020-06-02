LONDON and NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global exchange revenues totaled a record $35.6 billion in 2019, increasing 3.5% as strength in Information Service revenues were accompanied by a marginal increase in transaction revenues according to a new benchmark study published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division.
Exchange diversification efforts into non-transactional business segments supported industry growth, with Information Services revenues (including market data, index and reference data) rising by 7.7% in 2019. Trading, Clearing and Settlement segment revenues recorded anemic growth, rising 1.5%. Revenues in the Market Technology and Access segment increased by 6.6% and Listings and Issuer services segment revenues increased 1.8%.
Other key findings include:
- Intercontinental Exchange is the largest global exchange measured by revenues representing 14.6% of the industry total with revenues reaching $5.2 billion, up 4.5% from 2018.
- CME Group revenues was the second largest global exchange with revenues totaling $4.9 billion in 2019, rising 1.1% as revenue gains from its NEX Group acquisition offset revenue declines in its traditional derivatives trading complex.
- Deutsche Boerse was the largest exchange in the EMEA region accounting for 22.5% of the region's revenues, followed by the LSE Group with 16.5% of the total EMEA revenues.
- HKEX was the largest exchange in Asia with a market share of 20.8%, while Japan Stock Exchange was second with a share of 11.8%.
"Exchange strategies to diversify beyond traditional transaction-based services helped support industry growth in 2019, as trading and clearing revenues increased at the slowest pace since 2015. Exchanges are expanding their suite of information services through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions," says Andy Nybo, Managing Director at Burton-Taylor. "The pending acquisition of Refinitiv by the LSE Group is a clear indication of how important Information Services are for the exchange industry, with future acquisitions in the market data and analytics space a foregone conclusion."
The 88-page Burton-Taylor report Exchange Global Share & Segment Sizing 2020 – Global Market Drivers, Global Market Share 2015-19, Global Segment Sizing 2015-19, Key Competitors is available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the research portal. A detailed information kit for the report can be downloaded here or the report can be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/exchangereport/ or by contacting orders@burton-taylor.com, +1 646 225-6696.
About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)
Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmark standard globally. For further information see www.burton-taylor.com.
About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)
TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com