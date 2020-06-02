burton_taylor_international_consulting_llc_logo.jpg
By Burton-Taylor International Consulting

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global exchange revenues totaled a record $35.6 billion in 2019, increasing 3.5% as strength in Information Service revenues were accompanied by a marginal increase in transaction revenues according to a new benchmark study published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division.

Exchange diversification efforts into non-transactional business segments supported industry growth, with Information Services revenues (including market data, index and reference data) rising by 7.7% in 2019. Trading, Clearing and Settlement segment revenues recorded anemic growth, rising 1.5%. Revenues in the Market Technology and Access segment increased by 6.6% and Listings and Issuer services segment revenues increased 1.8%.

Other key findings include:

  • Intercontinental Exchange is the largest global exchange measured by revenues representing 14.6% of the industry total with revenues reaching $5.2 billion, up 4.5% from 2018. 
  • CME Group revenues was the second largest global exchange with revenues totaling $4.9 billion in 2019, rising 1.1% as revenue gains from its NEX Group acquisition offset revenue declines in its traditional derivatives trading complex.
  • Deutsche Boerse was the largest exchange in the EMEA region accounting for 22.5% of the region's revenues, followed by the LSE Group with 16.5% of the total EMEA revenues.
  • HKEX was the largest exchange in Asia with a market share of 20.8%, while Japan Stock Exchange was second with a share of 11.8%.

"Exchange strategies to diversify beyond traditional transaction-based services helped support industry growth in 2019, as trading and clearing revenues increased at the slowest pace since 2015. Exchanges are expanding their suite of information services through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions," says Andy Nybo, Managing Director at Burton-Taylor. "The pending acquisition of Refinitiv by the LSE Group is a clear indication of how important Information Services are for the exchange industry, with future acquisitions in the market data and analytics space a foregone conclusion."

