DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ferroelectric RAM market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of electronic handheld devices is also driving the market growth. Smart meter manufacturers are also adopting FRAM to operate battery-powered wireless sensors to increase the operational life and minimize the overall maintenance costs. This, in turn, is further strengthening the market growth.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud computing solutions with connected devices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Modern FRAM is being used for applications that require continuous, high-frequency and highly reliable data logging for the test and measurement of factory equipment and non-volatile data capture of industrial processes.
Other factors, including increasing industrial automation, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation
The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global ferroelectric RAM market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on type, application and end use.
Breakup by Type
- Serial Memory
- Parallel Memory
- Others
Breakup by Application
- Mass Storage
- Embedded Storage
- Others
Breakup by End Use
- Security Systems
- Energy Meters
- Smart Cards
- Consumer Electronics
- Wearable Electronics
- Automotive Electronics
- Others
Breakup by Region
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:
- Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)
- Infineon Technologies AG
- International Business Machines Corporation
- LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (Rohm Semiconductor)
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Toshiba Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5a2xsy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ferroelectric-ram-serial-memory-parallel-memory-other-market-research-report-2021-2026-301432450.html
SOURCE Research and Markets