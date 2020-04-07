DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global financial analytics market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020-2025.
The rising trend of digitization, along with the increasing adoption of cloud computing across the globe, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Various medium- and large-scale organizations are adopting FA solutions for efficient financial planning and budgeting. FA solutions also aid in tracking customer behavior and monitoring revenue generation and expenses, along with the optimum utilization of resources.
Furthermore, the integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) with FA is also providing a boost to the market growth, as they offer enhanced accuracy and resilience of financial decisions, along with risk mitigation and fraud detection capabilities. Additionally, the growing need to process large amounts of unstructured information for making data-driven organizational decisions is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Other factors, including advancements in the BI and big-data (BA) tools, the thriving BFSI industry, along with the growing retail and e-commerce sectors, are projected to drive the market further.
Based on the type, database management system currently holds the majority of the market share. Based on the component, services currently hold the majority of the market share. Based on the vertical, BFSI currently holds the majority of the market share. Based on geography, North America currently represents the biggest market for financial analytics.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alteryx, Birst, Domo, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Information Builders, Microsoft Inc., Oracle Corporation, Qlik, Rosslyn Analytics, SAP, SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, Tibco Software, Zoho Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global financial analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global financial analytics industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the components?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the verticals?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global financial analytics industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Financial Analytics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Database Management System (DBMS)
6.2 Data Integration Tools
6.3 Query, Reporting & Analysis
6.4 Analytics Solutions
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Solutions
7.2 Services
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Wealth Management
8.2 Governance, Risk & Compliance Management
8.3 Financial Forecasting & Budgeting
8.4 Customer Management
8.5 Transaction Monitoring
8.6 Stock Management
8.7 Others
9 Market Breakup by Organization Size
9.1 Large Enterprises
9.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
10 Market Breakup by Vertical
10.1 BFSI
10.2 Telecom & IT
10.3 Manufacturing
10.4 Government
10.5 Education
10.6 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia-Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East & Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Alteryx
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 Birst
15.3.3 Domo
15.3.4 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
15.3.5 Hitachi Vantara
15.3.6 IBM
15.3.7 Information Builders
15.3.8 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.9 Oracle Corporation
15.3.10 Qlik
15.3.11 Rosslyn Analytics
15.3.12 SAP SE
15.3.13 SAS Institute
15.3.14 Teradata Corporation
15.3.15 Tibco Software
15.3.16 Zoho Corporation
