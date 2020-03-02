DUBLIN, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fingerprint Sensors Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The revenue of the global fingerprint sensors market in 2019 is estimated to be $3,201.7 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the biggest region for fingerprint sensors, holding 24.1% of the global revenue. The APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.0% between 2019 and 2024 and will become the biggest revenue contributor by 2024, with 26.6% of the global revenue share. Capacitive fingerprint sensors technology is the biggest sensor type, with revenue of $1,280.7 million in 2019, and will continue to hold a majority of the market revenue during the forecast period. Optical and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors will grow at a CAGR of 16.2% and 17.0%, respectively, between 2019 and 2024, and will contribute significantly to the total market by the end of 2024.
The government vertical is the biggest revenue contributor, with 34.8% revenue share. The consumer electronics is the second-biggest vertical, holding 29.3% of the total global revenue in 2019. The consumer electronics vertical will have the highest CAGR of 21.6% between 2019 and 2024 and will be the biggest revenue contributor by the end of 2024 for fingerprint sensors.
The fingerprint sensors market is highly competitive, with about 100 participants and the top 3 participants holding 31.4% of the market share globally. Manufacturers are consistently coming up with products that can support new applications. Most market participants are into different product and vertical market segments; however, in recent years, the key focus of market participants has been the consumer electronics vertical, especially the smartphone segment.
As the market is highly competitive, leading participants, as well as Tier-II companies compete on similar product offerings. Companies that have demonstrated product innovation time and again have been able to stay ahead of their peers in a competitive environment. In addition, market leaders also focus on inorganic growth to expand their product portfolio and customer base.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What are the key geographies and segments that will grow at a fast rate?
- What are the applications that offer high growth opportunities?
- What are the vertical markets that have high demand and offer high growth opportunities?
- What are the emerging market trends?
- Which are the leading vendors, and what is the competitive landscape like?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Fingerprint Sensors Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Fingerprint Sensors Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sensor Technology
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Fingerprint Sensors Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Contactless and Dual-Interface Cards
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on the Global Fingerprint Sensors Market
- Mobile Payments - Mega-Trend Explained
- Remote ID Verification - Mega-Trend Explained
8. Consumer Electronics Segment Analysis
- Consumer Electronics Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
9. Government Segment Analysis
- Government Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
10. Banking and Financial Services Segment Analysis
- Banking and Financial Services Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
11. Healthcare Segment Analysis
- Healthcare Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
12. Commercial Segment Analysis
- Commercial Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
13. Others Segment Analysis
- Others Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
14. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
15. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Companies in Others
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqn8kg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716